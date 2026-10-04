Asian Games 2026: Who Are All 21 Gold Medal Winners From India? Check Complete List Of Champions And Final Medal Tally

Asian Games 2026 India Gold Medal Winners: India concluded its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with 21 gold medals, 27 silver and 37 bronze, finishing fourth in the overall standings. From historic achievements in archery and golf to successful title defences in cricket, hockey and kabaddi, Indian athletes delivered memorable performances across multiple disciplines.

India’s medal-winning campaign concluded on October 3, with the men’s hockey team securing the country’s 21st gold medal after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final. The Indian contingent finished with 85 medals in total, retaining its fourth-place position from the previous edition.

The gold-medal winners came from a wide range of sports, including archery, shooting, athletics, boxing, wrestling, golf, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, squash, sailing, rowing and table tennis.

Asian Games 2026: Complete List Of India’s 21 Gold Medal Winners

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes and teams who won gold medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, based on the competition results.

India Women’s Team – Cricket, Women’s T20 Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh – Shooting, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team India Women’s Team – Kabaddi, Women’s Tournament India Men’s Team – Kabaddi, Men’s Tournament Neeru Dhanda – Shooting, Women’s Trap Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj – Athletics, Women’s 4x400m Relay Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Archery, Women’s Compound Team Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav – Archery, Mixed Compound Team Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda – Shooting, Mixed Trap Team Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru – Archery, Men’s Compound Team Lovlina Borgohain – Boxing, Women’s 75kg Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod – Archery, Women’s Recurve Team Parveen Hooda – Boxing, Women’s 65kg Ankush Panghal – Boxing, Men’s 80kg Sujeet Kalkal – Wrestling, Men’s Freestyle 65kg India Women’s Team – Hockey, Women’s Tournament Kumkum Mohod – Archery, Women’s Individual Recurve Pranavi Urs – Golf, Women’s Individual Aman Sehrawat – Wrestling, Men’s Freestyle 57kg India Men’s Team – Cricket, Men’s T20 India Men’s Team – Hockey, Men’s Tournament

India’s Historic Achievements At Asian Games 2026

The 2026 edition featured several landmark performances for India. Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold medal at the Asian Games, while the women’s recurve team ended South Korea’s 28-year dominance in the event.

In shooting, Neeru Dhanda ended India’s 48-year wait for a women’s trap gold medal. She also teamed up with Kynan Chenai to win the mixed trap event, setting an Asian record.

Pranavi Urs made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games. India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams also won gold in the same edition for the first time, while both cricket teams successfully defended their titles.

The boxing contingent delivered three gold medals, with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal finishing on top of the podium. Wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat also added to India’s gold-medal count.

Asian Games 2026: India’s Final Medal Tally And Overall Rankings

India ended the competition in fourth place in the final medal standings, finishing level with Uzbekistan on 21 gold medals but ahead on silver medals. China topped the table, followed by Japan and South Korea.

The final standings reflected India’s strong finish, with the contingent adding several gold medals during the closing days of competition.

Final Asian Games 2026 Medal Standings

China – 169 gold, 89 silver, 83 bronze; 341 medals Japan – 83 gold, 95 silver, 91 bronze; 269 medals South Korea – 39 gold, 43 silver, 68 bronze; 150 medals India – 21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze; 85 medals Uzbekistan – 21 gold, 25 silver, 24 bronze; 70 medals Iran – 19 gold, 18 silver, 15 bronze; 52 medals Thailand – 18 gold, 13 silver, 21 bronze; 52 medals Kazakhstan – 12 gold, 24 silver, 48 bronze; 84 medals Hong Kong, China – 11 gold, 19 silver, 24 bronze; 54 medals Bahrain – 11 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze; 22 medals

How Did India Perform Compared To Asian Games 2022?

India finished fourth at both the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya edition. However, the country recorded a higher overall medal count in Hangzhou, where it won 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze.

At Aichi-Nagoya, India secured 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. Although the total was lower than the previous edition, the 2026 campaign produced several historic firsts and successful title defences that offered encouragement ahead of future international competitions.