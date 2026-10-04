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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Who Are All 21 Gold Medal Winners From India? Check Complete List Of Champions And Final Medal Tally

Asian Games 2026: Who Are All 21 Gold Medal Winners From India? Check Complete List Of Champions And Final Medal Tally

Asian Games 2026 India Gold Medal Winners: From historic breakthroughs to dominant title defences, Indian athletes delivered memorable performances in Aichi-Nagoya. But who were the 21 champions who brought gold home for the country? Check the complete list of winners, their sporting achievements and how India finished in the final medal standings.

Asian Games 2026: Who Are All 21 Gold Medal Winners From India? Check Complete List Of Champions And Final Medal Tally

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 19:57 IST

Asian Games 2026 India Gold Medal Winners: India concluded its campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with 21 gold medals, 27 silver and 37 bronze, finishing fourth in the overall standings. From historic achievements in archery and golf to successful title defences in cricket, hockey and kabaddi, Indian athletes delivered memorable performances across multiple disciplines.

India’s medal-winning campaign concluded on October 3, with the men’s hockey team securing the country’s 21st gold medal after defeating Malaysia 5-1 in the final. The Indian contingent finished with 85 medals in total, retaining its fourth-place position from the previous edition.

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The gold-medal winners came from a wide range of sports, including archery, shooting, athletics, boxing, wrestling, golf, cricket, hockey, kabaddi, squash, sailing, rowing and table tennis.

Asian Games 2026: Complete List Of India’s 21 Gold Medal Winners

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes and teams who won gold medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, based on the competition results.

  1. India Women’s Team Cricket, Women’s T20

  2. Kamaljeet and Suruchi SinghShooting, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

  3. India Women’s TeamKabaddi, Women’s Tournament

  4. India Men’s TeamKabaddi, Men’s Tournament

  5. Neeru Dhanda Shooting, Women’s Trap

  6. Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj Athletics, Women’s 4x400m Relay

  7. Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha VennamArchery, Women’s Compound Team

  8. Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil JadhavArchery, Mixed Compound Team

  9. Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda Shooting, Mixed Trap Team

  10. Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam ThirumuruArchery, Men’s Compound Team

  11. Lovlina BorgohainBoxing, Women’s 75kg

  12. Ankita Bhakat, Kirti Sharma and Kumkum Mohod Archery, Women’s Recurve Team

  13. Parveen Hooda – Boxing, Women’s 65kg

  14. Ankush PanghalBoxing, Men’s 80kg

  15. Sujeet Kalkal Wrestling, Men’s Freestyle 65kg

  16. India Women’s TeamHockey, Women’s Tournament

  17. Kumkum Mohod Archery, Women’s Individual Recurve

  18. Pranavi UrsGolf, Women’s Individual

  19. Aman SehrawatWrestling, Men’s Freestyle 57kg

  20. India Men’s TeamCricket, Men’s T20

  21. India Men’s TeamHockey, Men’s Tournament

India’s Historic Achievements At Asian Games 2026

The 2026 edition featured several landmark performances for India. Kumkum Mohod became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold medal at the Asian Games, while the women’s recurve team ended South Korea’s 28-year dominance in the event.

In shooting, Neeru Dhanda ended India’s 48-year wait for a women’s trap gold medal. She also teamed up with Kynan Chenai to win the mixed trap event, setting an Asian record.

Pranavi Urs made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games. India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams also won gold in the same edition for the first time, while both cricket teams successfully defended their titles.

The boxing contingent delivered three gold medals, with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal finishing on top of the podium. Wrestlers Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat also added to India’s gold-medal count.

Asian Games 2026: India’s Final Medal Tally And Overall Rankings

India ended the competition in fourth place in the final medal standings, finishing level with Uzbekistan on 21 gold medals but ahead on silver medals. China topped the table, followed by Japan and South Korea.

The final standings reflected India’s strong finish, with the contingent adding several gold medals during the closing days of competition.

Final Asian Games 2026 Medal Standings

  1. China 169 gold, 89 silver, 83 bronze; 341 medals

  2. Japan 83 gold, 95 silver, 91 bronze; 269 medals

  3. South Korea 39 gold, 43 silver, 68 bronze; 150 medals

  4. India 21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze; 85 medals

  5. Uzbekistan21 gold, 25 silver, 24 bronze; 70 medals

  6. Iran19 gold, 18 silver, 15 bronze; 52 medals

  7. Thailand18 gold, 13 silver, 21 bronze; 52 medals

  8. Kazakhstan 12 gold, 24 silver, 48 bronze; 84 medals

  9. Hong Kong, China 11 gold, 19 silver, 24 bronze; 54 medals

  10. Bahrain11 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze; 22 medals

How Did India Perform Compared To Asian Games 2022?

India finished fourth at both the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games and the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya edition. However, the country recorded a higher overall medal count in Hangzhou, where it won 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze.

At Aichi-Nagoya, India secured 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. Although the total was lower than the previous edition, the 2026 campaign produced several historic firsts and successful title defences that offered encouragement ahead of future international competitions.

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Asian Games 2026: Who Are All 21 Gold Medal Winners From India? Check Complete List Of Champions And Final Medal Tally
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