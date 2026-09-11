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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Who is Vedaant Madhavan? R Madhavan’s Son Set to Represent India, Check His Swimming Events

Asian Games 2026: Who is Vedaant Madhavan? R Madhavan’s Son Set to Represent India, Check His Swimming Events

Asian Games 2026: Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R Madhavan, is set to represent India in swimming at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The 21-year-old is part of India’s 12-member swimming squad and will compete in the 200m freestyle, 200m backstroke and 4x200m freestyle relay.

Vedaant Madhavan will represent India in the 200 metres freestyle at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Vedaant Madhavan
Vedaant Madhavan will represent India in the 200 metres freestyle at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Vedaant Madhavan

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-11 16:27 IST

Asian Games 2026: Vedaant Madhavan, the son of actor R Madhavan, will be a prominent figure at the Asian Games 2026, held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and he will compete for India in the 200 m freestyle. Apart from the starry surname, Vedaant has carved a reputation for himself through the years as an elite swimmer.

Vedaant, aged 21, is one of the 12 swimmers of India and will take part in the 2-day 200m freestyle event, 200m backstroke, besides joining the 4x200m freestyle relay. Swimming is a sport event during the Asian Games, and it is being held from September 20 to September 25 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

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Who Is Vedaant Madhavan?

Vedaant Madhavan is the son of actor R Madhavan and Sarita Birje. As a kid, he began swimming, which ultimately made him a competitive swimmer.

Being the son of one of India’s most recognizable actors, Vedaant has still managed to create a sports career of his own. He has represented India internationally and is considered one of the young swimmers of India with great potential.

Honorable mentions in swimming events such as the Danish Open, Latvian Open, and Malaysian Open are among his achievements, alongside his remarkable performance at the Khelo India Youth Games. To top that, at the 2023 Khelo India Youth Games, he bagged seven medals, with five gold and two silver.

Vedaant Madhavan to Swim 200m Freestyle at Asian Games 2026

It may seem strange for the swimmer known more for his 800 and 1500 freestyle events to participate in the 200 freestyle, but the fact is that Vedaant has never been limited to long-distance events. If anything, he’s been competing at different freestyle distances since his junior career.

He has won medals at 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events in 2021 and has proven to be versatile and capable of blending speed with endurance.

Earlier, Vedaant himself said that he was able to juggle both long- and short-distance swimming and choose what to concentrate on later. The 200m freestyle is neither solely about explosive speed, like a sprint, nor purely about endurance, but somewhere in between.

The swimmer must maintain speed for 200 metres, and this makes it a reasonable progression for someone with Vedaant’s stamina. The evidence is clear from the 2006 national championship performance that he is becoming a true contender in the 200m also. His 1.53.89 at Senior Nationals saw him finishing 4th in a tough field with a margin of just fractions from third place.

Also Read: Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Novak Djokovic’s Unique Final Record at US Open 2026, Eyes Historic Serena Williams Three-Peat

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Asian Games 2026: Who is Vedaant Madhavan? R Madhavan’s Son Set to Represent India, Check His Swimming Events
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Asian Games 2026: Who is Vedaant Madhavan? R Madhavan’s Son Set to Represent India, Check His Swimming Events
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