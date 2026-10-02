Asian Games 2026: Who was Kanti Shah? Meet India’s First Medalist From Quadrennial Games – Check Record, Age and More

Asian Games 2026: Who was Kanti Shah? India have continued their strong run at the Asian Games 2026 and, at the time of writing on Friday (Oct 2), have won 12 gold, 25 silver and 34 bronze medals. As the country looks to add more medals in the final stages of the quadrennial event, it is worth revisiting the story of Khamlillal “Kanti” Shah, India’s first-ever Asian Games medallist.

Who was Kanti Shah?

Khamlillal “Kanti” Shah (October 13, 1920 – May 1989) was an Indian swimmer and water polo player who made history at the inaugural Asian Games in 1951. He became India’s first-ever Asian Games medallist by winning silver in the men’s 100m backstroke at the New Delhi Games.

Kanti Shah’s Asian Games Record

Kanti Shah won three medals at the 1951 Asian Games. He claimed silver in the men’s 100m backstroke, won bronze as part of India’s men’s 3x100m medley relay team and was also a member of the Indian water polo team that won the gold medal.

His three-medal haul made Shah one of the notable Indian performers at the inaugural edition of the Asian Games and placed his name in the history of Indian sport as the country’s first medallist at the continental event.

Kanti Shah’s Age

Kanti Shah was born on October 13, 1920, and died in May 1989. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

Kanti Shah at the Olympics

Shah also represented India at the Olympic Games. He competed in the men’s 100m backstroke at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London and again at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki. He also participated in the water polo tournament at the 1952 Olympics.

Kanti Shah’s Reference in India’s Asian Games Journey

More than seven decades after Kanti Shah created history at the inaugural Asian Games, India have established themselves as one of the leading sporting nations in the continent. Shah’s silver medal in the 100m backstroke came at the beginning of India’s Asian Games journey, which has since seen the country produce champions across swimming, athletics, hockey, shooting, wrestling, boxing, badminton, archery and several other disciplines.

India at Asian Games 2026

India have won 12 gold, 25 silver and 34 bronze medals at the Asian Games 2026 as of Friday, October 2. With several events still remaining, the Indian contingent will look to add to its medal tally before the conclusion of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

From Kanti Shah becoming India’s first Asian Games medallist in 1951 to the country’s current generation of athletes competing for medals in 2026, India’s journey at the continental Games has spanned more than seven decades and produced numerous historic sporting moments.