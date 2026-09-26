Asian Games 2026: Who Will Team India Face In Quarter-Final? Opponents Revealed As Shreyas Iyer And Co. Eye Gold Medal Again

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Team India’s quarter-final opponents in Asian Games 2026 are set as Shreyas Iyer and co. hope to retain the gold medal, with their female counterparts already achieving the same earlier in the event. With the last set of preliminary games taking place on September 26, Saturday, the Men in Blue’s quarter-final opponent is already determined. Who will the reigning world T20 champions face in the quarter-finals of Asian Games 2026?

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Who will Team India face in the quarter-finals?

Shreyas Iyer and co. will take on Afghanistan in their quarter-final bout on September 28, Tuesday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The Afghans, led by Dawrish Rasooli, defeated Japan convincingly by 48 runs in their first group match but went down to Nepal by five wickets in their second game. With Japan’s game against Nepal on Saturday getting washed, Afghanistan were one of the teams from Group A to progress to the next round or the semi-finals.

Both are quite a familiar opposition to one another, having squared off in 12 T20Is since 2010. The Men in Blue have won 11 of those, with the remaining one finishing in no result. India and Afghanistan also played a three-game T20I series recently, with the former winning all three. The two sides were to face in the final of the 2023 edition but the match was called off due to rain. India earned gold medal based on their higher continental standing.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Team India evade massive scare against Japan

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue evaded a massive scare against Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Ground in Japan. With the 20-over contest reduced to only five due to rain and wet outfield, the home side put Team India into bat. Capping off by dismissing Abhishek Sharma for a duck, Japan restricted the sub-continent nation to only 32 in five overs.

But Axar Patel helped his side successfully defend eight runs in the final over to deliver a two-run victory. Hence, the reigning world champions will not take any side lightly in the Asian Games.