Asian Games 2026: Will Cricket be Cancelled in Japan? India, Pakistan Raise Concerns Over Pitch And Accommodation | Latest Update

Cricket at Asian Games 2026: It is not often that India and Pakistan unite for a cause, be it in sports or even on the political front. However, the two bitter neighbours presented a united front as they blamed the poor conditions of the cricket stadiums at the Asian Games 2026. The two cricketing boards, the BCCI and the PCB, have called out the poor conditions for cricketer accommodations in Japan.

BCCI, PCB Call Out Asian Games Cricket Stadium For Poor Conditions

Nearly three weeks before Japan is to host the Asian Games, there are fears that the sports infrastructure and the cricket pitches at the Korogi Sports Park might not be up to the mark. The Nisshin Cricket Ground, which was a baseball ground before being turned into a cricket ground, was only completed in March 2025 – but even before completion, a few games of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier 2022 were held there.

In a report by The Indian Express, both the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards have flagged concerns over the stadium facilities. Along with the two neighbours, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan also held discussions. Following these discussions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will reportedly send representatives to Japan for inspection.

Pakistan, India Flag Concerns Over Room Accommodations

Apart from the cricket stadium facilities, concerns have been raised about room sizes. With the cricket players carrying bigger kits, it makes the idea of having two players in a room slightly difficult. Reportedly, the cricket players will be staying around 20 kms away from the stadium in a hotel where the football and softball teams will be staying as well.

According to a source quoted by The Indian Express, the small rooms are posing a headache for the cricket boards. The source said, “It is a genuine problem, since the rooms are very tiny. If one player opens a kitbag, there won’t be much space left to stand. We are trying to figure out a solution to this problem.”

Will Cricket at Asian Games 2026 be Cancelled?

Cricket has often remained absent from multinational events like the Asian Games. The logistics of holding a couple of cricketers together in a single room is much more difficult than, let’s say, a couple of footballers in a room.

With the stadium conditions being called out and concerns being raised about the hotel room accommodations, there is a chance that cricket could be cancelled from the Asian Games 2026. If a positive result is not attained through the ACC’s inspection, then a decision would have to be taken on the possibility of hosting the sport in Japan.

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