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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Will Games Be Postponed Due to Floods in Nagoya? Mayor Gives Big Update Amid Torrential Rain

Asian Games 2026: Will Games Be Postponed Due to Floods in Nagoya? Mayor Gives Big Update Amid Torrential Rain

Asian Games 2026 host Nagoya has been hit by torrential rain and flooding, forcing around 400 athletes and officials to evacuate. Despite flooded roads and sporting venues, Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa remains confident that the Asian Games will begin on September 19.

Asian Games 2026 face questions amid torrential rain in host city, Nagoya.
Asian Games 2026 face questions amid torrential rain in host city, Nagoya.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 15:10 IST

Asian Games 2026: The city of Nagoya, Japan, which will be hosting the Asian Games starting in the next 10 days, received extremely heavy rainfall, leading to floods in the city. Parts of the city, including sporting venues, suffered floods on Tuesday. Athletes who had reached the city before the games began had to be rescued. However, the mayor of the city said there was no harm caused to sportspeople. The question on the minds of fans and possibly the countries sendings its athletes though remains whether the Asian Games 2026 will take place or not.

Asian Games 2026 Host Nagoya Flooded With Torrential Rains

Hundreds of athletes and officials were briefly evacuated after heavy rain battered Nagoya, but the city’s mayor on Wednesday ruled out any disruption to the Asian Games. Torrential rain flooded roads and water entered some of the venues for the multi-sport event, scheduled from September 19 to October 4. Around 400 people, including staff and athletes, had to be evacuated due to the heavy rain, but they later returned and no injuries were reported, an Asian Games official told Reuters.

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Will Asian Games 2026 Be Postponed?

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa provided a positive update when talking about the possibility of the Games being affected. Hirosawa confirmed that he is confident that the continental games will go as planned. “The situation is not severe enough to jeopardise the opening of the Games on the 19th,” Hirosawa said.

“Based on the current situation, I don’t believe there will be any problem holding the Asian Games. We have not yet been able to fully assess the situation outside Nagoya City, so I cannot comment on the overall situation. Based on the information we have at this point, I believe that we will be able to hold the Games without delay,” Hirosawa added.

Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya

The Asian Games, an event which will have more athletes than the Summer Olympics, will begin on September 19 in Nagoya and surrounding areas, lasting until October 4. Over 11,000 athletes have registered from 45 countries and regions in Asia, and only 10,700 athletes competed in the Summer Olympics held in Paris in 2024.}

But, in an effort to cut down costs, Organizers of the Aichi-Nagoya Games have given up the idea of the traditional ‘athletes village’. Instead, the athletes will be given a choice among these three kinds of housing: a floating accommodation on a cruise ship, hotel rooms and containers.

Also Read: US Open 2026 Results: Ben Shelton Stuns Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz, Sets up All-American Semifinal vs Frances Tiafoe

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Asian Games 2026: Will Games Be Postponed Due to Floods in Nagoya? Mayor Gives Big Update Amid Torrential Rain
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Asian Games 2026: Will Games Be Postponed Due to Floods in Nagoya? Mayor Gives Big Update Amid Torrential Rain
Asian Games 2026: Will Games Be Postponed Due to Floods in Nagoya? Mayor Gives Big Update Amid Torrential Rain
Asian Games 2026: Will Games Be Postponed Due to Floods in Nagoya? Mayor Gives Big Update Amid Torrential Rain
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