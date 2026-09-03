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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel to Japan? VVS Laxman Confirmed as Team India Coach For Gold Medal Defence

Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel to Japan? VVS Laxman Confirmed as Team India Coach For Gold Medal Defence

With less than a month to go for Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Team India's men's coach has been confirmed for the event.

Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel To Japan? Team India's Coach Confirmed For Gold Medal Defence. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel To Japan? Team India's Coach Confirmed For Gold Medal Defence. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-03 16:34 IST

Asian Games 2026: With less than a month to go for Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Team India’s men’s coach has been confirmed for the event. With Gautam Gambhir to take a break ahead of the gruelling season that includes a white-ball series against the West Indies at home, followed by an all-format tour of New Zealand, VVS Laxman will step in the role.

When will the cricket matches in Asian Games 2026 begin?

Laxman will be assisted by Sunil Joshi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh, as per the list of coaches released by the Sports Ministry. Laxman had also coached the Indian men’s team at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, where India won the gold medal. Regular head coach Gautam Gambhir will be with the senior team for the home ODI series against the West Indies, with the first ODI scheduled to be played on September 27.

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The cricket competition at the Asian Games will begin on September 24, with India set to play its opening match four days later.
Amol Muzumdar will continue as the head coach of the Indian women’s team. Muzumdar will be assisted by bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi and fielding coach Munish Bali. The Indian women’s team will enter the competition at the quarterfinal stage and face Japan, while the men’s team will take on the second-placed side from Group A, comprising Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal.

In cricket, India will defend its men’s T20 Asian Games title under captain Shreyas Iyer, with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also part of the squad. The Indian women’s team will also defend its title and will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.
Indian cricket teams at Asian Games 2026. The women’s contingent is presently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Asia Cup. They had beaten Thailand comfortably in their opening game.

Indian men’s cricket team

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Indian women’s cricket team

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Gunalan Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel to Japan? VVS Laxman Confirmed as Team India Coach For Gold Medal Defence
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Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel to Japan? VVS Laxman Confirmed as Team India Coach For Gold Medal Defence

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Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel to Japan? VVS Laxman Confirmed as Team India Coach For Gold Medal Defence
Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel to Japan? VVS Laxman Confirmed as Team India Coach For Gold Medal Defence
Asian Games 2026: Will Gautam Gambhir Travel to Japan? VVS Laxman Confirmed as Team India Coach For Gold Medal Defence
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