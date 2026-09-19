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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Inevitably, four best teams in Asia have progressed to the semi-finals of Women's Asian Games 2026 semi-finals as they will compete for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. India, who are the current Gold Medal holders, will be challenged by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the two semi-finals will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

Asian Games 2026, Women's Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X/BCB X)
Asian Games 2026, Women's Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know. (Image Credits: BCCI Women X/BCB X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 21:22 IST

Asian Games 2026: Inevitably, four best teams in Asia have progressed to the semi-finals of Women’s Asian Games 2026 semi-finals as they will compete for Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. India, who are the current Gold Medal holders, will be challenged by Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as the two semi-finals will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.

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It will also be quite familiar for all these four sides, given they recently locked horns in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, with the Women in Blue beginning as favourites. The teams winning the semi-final will progress to the final, while the losing sides will compete for bronze medal.

Asian Games 2026: Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals Schedule

Date Match Venue Timing
September 20, Sunday Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 5:30 AM IST
September 20, Sunday India Women vs Bangladesh Women Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin 10:30 AM IST

Asian Games 2026: Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals Squads

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani.

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi.

Bangladesh Squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin.

Asian Games 2026: Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals, When and Where to Watch?

Fans in India can catch both the semi-finals on the Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming of the same shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Bangladesh Womens National Cricket Teamindia womens national cricket teamPakistan Womens National Cricket TeamSri Lanka Womens National Cricket Team

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Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
Asian Games 2026, Women’s Cricket Semi-Finals: Preview, Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

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