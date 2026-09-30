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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final

Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final

Asian Games 2026 women’s hockey sees India reach the gold medal final after beating South Korea 2-0. Ishika and Salima Tete inspired the semifinal victory, while India will face China in the Asian Games hockey final on October 2.

Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated South Korea to reach the Asian Games 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Indian Women's Hockey Team defeated South Korea to reach the Asian Games 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 19:48 IST

Asian Games 2026: In the Asian Games 2026 semifinal on Wednesday, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated South Korea 2-0 to secure a spot in the gold medal match. After a goalless first half, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Ishika converted a penalty corner to put her side ahead. India doubled its advantage four minutes later in the 47th minute. Salima Tete played a cross into the circle, with the ball taking a deflection off a South Korean defender’s stick before finding the back of the net.

India Women Beat South Korea to Asian Games 2026 Hockey Final

India held on to its two-goal advantage for the remainder of the contest to seal a 2-0 victory. With the win, India advanced to the final, where it will face China for the gold medal. Whatever the result of the final, India would have improved on its performance from the previous edition, where it notably finished with a bronze medal.

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Meanwhile, China had won the gold medal in the previous edition and would once again have an opportunity to win the gold medal. 

India vs China: Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey Final

The Indian women’s team comes into this clash with a great goal-scoring record. In the ongoing edition of the continental games, the Indian women’s hockey team has scored 68 goals while only conceding three goals.

Meanwhile, China has scored 46 goals and is yet to concede any. Their semi-final win over last year’s runner-up South Korea came in a penalty shootout after no goals were scored in regulation time. 

When these two teams meet, it will be a test between India’s forward players and their goal-scoring record against China’s strong defence, which is yet to concede a goal in regulation time. The match on 2nd October promises to be one of the finest clashes and could be a tight contest between India and China.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: Team India Wins 3 Archery Golds, Reaches 60 Medals And Climbs to 8th | Check Updated Standings

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Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final
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Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final

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Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final
Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final
Asian Games 2026 Women’s Hockey: India Beat South Korea 2-0, Face China in Gold Medal Final
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