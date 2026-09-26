Asian Games 2026 Women’s Squash Singles Final: When And Where To Watch Anahat Singh’s Gold Medal Match In India?

Asian Games 2026: India’s rising Squash star Anahat Singh remains only one win away from the ultimate glory in Asian Games 2026 in Japan after a stunning win over Satomi Watanabe in the women’s singles semi-final on September 26, Saturday. Having won two bronze medals in the 2022 edition, Anahat has guaranteed herself at least a silver but will be keen to win gold.

Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh’s brilliant comeback stuns World No.6 from Japan

It was the manner of the comeback from the 18-year-old that has left the fans well and truly mesmerised. At one stage, the teenage athlete was 0-2, staring at a defeat. But she withstood the pressure from the World No.6 in a nail-biting semi-final. Having lost the opening two matches narrowly 9-11, 11-13 by falling prey to the Japanese’s sharp variations, pace changes and angles, Anahat was under immense pressure.

The Indian was also trailing the third game 8-10 but showcased remarkable composure to win it 12-10 eventually, thereby keeping herself alive. Anahat went on to dominate the fourth game and won it 11-6 to level it 2-2, forcing a decider. The decider saw Anahat go on the offensive to put Watanabe on the back foot from the outset. She eventually sealed the contest 11-3 and advanced to the final. The win in the semi-final has also put her in sight of another landmark. With the Asian Games champion set to earn direct entry for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Anahat will be even more motivated to win the final. Squash will notably make its Olympics debut in 2028.

The victory also carries a personal significance for the Delhi-born athlete, given she has often fallen short in the quarter-final and semi-final. After winning the World Junior Squash Championship earlier this year, she reacted by saying, as quoted by WION News:

“It means the world. I still feel like I’m dreaming. I’ve been losing in the semis and quarters over the last four years. I’ve always said, if anyone’s asked, ‘This tournament’s a curse,’ and I’ve never been able to play well in the event. This is my last year (as a junior) and my only chance to win it. It means the world.”

Asian Games 2026: When and where to watch Aanahat Singh compete in women’s singles final?

The 18-year-old will either face Sivasangari Subramaniam or Chan Sin Yuk in the final on September 27, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the television telecast on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 2, and Sony Sports 5, while the live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.