Asian Games Medal Updates: India Strikes Third Gold as Women in Blue Beat Iran in Kabaddi Final, India Stay 12th in Medals Tally

Asian Games Medal Updates: India clinched their third gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 after the women’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday (Sep 26), successfully defending the title they won at the Hangzhou edition. India held their nerve during a tense closing phase as Iran pushed hard for a comeback, but a crucial defensive effort in the final minute helped the Indian team seal the contest. Here are all the latest updates from India’s medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

India Win Third Gold Medal at Asian Games 2026

India defeated Iran 37-34 in the women’s kabaddi final to successfully defend their Asian Games title. With Iran needing points in the closing stages, India’s defence produced a crucial tackle on Aynaz with around a minute remaining to effectively seal the contest. Sanju Devi, who had been one of India’s standout performers throughout the tournament, once again played an important role as India withstood Iran’s challenge.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

The women’s kabaddi gold took India’s medal tally to 27 medals at the Asian Games 2026, comprising three gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals. India were placed 12th in the overall medals standings at the time of writing.

Gold: 3

3 Silver: 11

11 Bronze: 13

13 Total Medals: 27

27 Position: 12th

India Women’s Kabaddi Team

The Indian women’s kabaddi team that won the gold medal comprised Pooja, Raj Rani, Sonali Vishnu Shingate, Pushpa, Bhavna Devi, Ritu, Sanju Devi, Ritu Negi, Manisha Kumari, Pinki Roy, Jyoti and Nikita.

India Men’s Kabaddi Team to Fight for Gold

India’s men’s kabaddi team will also be in action later on Saturday (Sep 26), when they take on Iran in the men’s gold medal match. The Indian men’s team will look to complete a kabaddi gold-medal double for the country at the Asian Games 2026.

Sawan Barwal Wins Marathon Silver

Earlier on Saturday (Sep 26), Sawan Barwal won the silver medal in the men’s marathon with a national record time of 2:11:37. His performance ended India’s 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon medal and added another silver to the country’s tally.

India Win Shooting Silver

India also secured silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event through Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod. Tilottama finished fourth while Vidarsa finished fifth in the individual final.