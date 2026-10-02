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Home > Sports News > Asian Games: What is India’s Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? Here’s How High India Can Finish in Asian Games 2026

Asian Games: What is India’s Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? Here’s How High India Can Finish in Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026: What is India's Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? India have been a powerhouse at the Asian Games since the continental showpiece began in 1951. Having participated in every edition, India also played an integral role in the establishment of the Games and hosted the inaugural edition in New Delhi. As the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games enter their final stages, here is a look at India's best-ever finish and how high the country can finish in the medal table in 2026.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 11:11 IST

Asian Games 2026: What is India’s Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? India have been a powerhouse at the Asian Games since the continental showpiece began in 1951. Having participated in every edition, India also played an integral role in the establishment of the Games and hosted the inaugural edition in New Delhi. As the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games enter their final stages, here is a look at India’s best-ever finish and how high the country can finish in the medal table in 2026.

What is India’s Best Finish at the Asian Games?

India’s best-ever finish at the Asian Games came at the inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951. India won 51 medals, comprising 15 gold, 16 silver and 20 bronze, to finish second behind Japan, which topped the medal table with 60 medals.

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The second-place finish in 1951 remains India’s highest position in the history of the Asian Games. India have also returned with at least one gold medal at every edition of the continental event.

Who Won India’s First Asian Games Gold Medal?

Swimmer Sachin Nag won the men’s 100m freestyle at the 1951 Asian Games in New Delhi to become India’s first gold medallist at the continental event. In the same edition, Roshan Mistry became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games medal when she claimed silver in the women’s 100m sprint.

India’s Asian Games Medal Record

India have won hundreds of medals across the history of the Asian Games, with athletics, shooting, wrestling, hockey, boxing, kabaddi and other sports contributing significantly to the country’s tally. Indian track and field athletes have been particularly successful, with athletics accounting for a substantial share of India’s medals across its appearances at the continental event.

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh won the men’s 200m and 400m gold medals at the 1958 Asian Games before adding two more gold medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 1962 edition in Jakarta.

What Was India’s Best Performance Before Asian Games 2026?

At the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, India produced its best-ever medal haul by winning 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. India finished fourth in the medal table, behind China, Japan and South Korea, making it the country’s best finish since 1962.

How is India Performing at Asian Games 2026?

As of Friday, October 2, India have won 70 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, including 12 gold, 24 silver and 34 bronze medals. India are currently sixth in the medal table, having moved ahead of several countries after a strong run of results in archery, boxing and other disciplines.

How High Can India Finish at Asian Games 2026?

India can still climb higher in the medal table during the final stages of the Asian Games 2026. The country has medal opportunities remaining in events including men’s and women’s hockey, men’s cricket, boxing, wrestling and other disciplines.

India are already guaranteed to surpass their 1951 medal tally of 51 medals and have also moved beyond their previous Asian Games total records in terms of overall medals. However, the country cannot match its best-ever second-place finish in the medal table simply by improving its total medal count, as the final ranking is primarily determined by the number of gold medals, followed by silver and bronze.

With several gold-medal opportunities still remaining, India can improve their current sixth-place position and challenge for a finish as high as fourth in the Aichi-Nagoya Games. However, a return to the second position achieved in the inaugural 1951 edition is not possible based on the current standings and remaining events.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Opportunities

India have already secured gold medals across multiple disciplines, including women’s cricket, kabaddi, shooting and compound archery. The men’s cricket team has also reached the gold medal match against Pakistan, while the men’s and women’s hockey teams remain in contention for gold. Further medal opportunities in boxing and wrestling could also help India improve their final position in the standings.

Can India Better Their 2023 Medal Tally?

India’s current tally of 70 medals is already substantial, but the country would need another 38 medals to surpass the record 107 medals won at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. With the Aichi-Nagoya Games nearing their conclusion, India will need a significant medal haul from the remaining events to better that record.

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Asian Games: What is India’s Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? Here’s How High India Can Finish in Asian Games 2026
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Asian Games: What is India’s Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? Here’s How High India Can Finish in Asian Games 2026
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Asian Games: What is India’s Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? Here’s How High India Can Finish in Asian Games 2026
Asian Games: What is India’s Best Finish at Quadrennial Event? Here’s How High India Can Finish in Asian Games 2026
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