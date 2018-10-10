Indian athletes continue to shine at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2018 with India having crossed its best-ever medal tally in the Games. On day 4 of the Asian Para Games in Indonesia, Archer Harvinder Singh smashed gold and took India's gold medal tally up to 7.

The 27-year-old edge past China's Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the final to win the gold medal for India

The 27-year-old edge past China’s Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the final to win the gold medal for India. Also on Wednesday, Monu Ghangas claimed silver in the men’s discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser fetched a bronze in the men’s shot put F46 category.

India’s other medals came on day 4 from chess where Kanickai Irudayaraj won silver in individual standard P1 event while std. P1 & std. VI-B2/B3 teams secured bronze medals.

As of now, India’s medal tally in Indonesia stands at 7 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals. China continues to rule the roost with 99 gold, 45 silver and 39 bronze, followed by South Korea (33 gold, 31 silver and 25 bronze).

