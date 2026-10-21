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Home > Sports News > Asian Para Games 2026 Day 4: India’s Full Schedule For October 22, Medal Events, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 4: India’s Full Schedule For October 22, Medal Events, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 4 India Schedule: India’s para-athletes will target another big medal haul on Thursday, October 22, as the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games continue in Japan. Para-athletics, para-badminton, para-archery, para-swimming and para-table tennis feature prominently, with medal matches involving Sheetal Devi, Toman Kumar and several Indian stars. Check India’s complete schedule, timings in IST and key medal events.

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 4: India’s Full Schedule For October 22, Medal Events, Fixtures And All You Need To Know

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 21:40 IST

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 4 India Schedule: India will enter Day 4 looking to build on a strong start to the continental competition. Para-athletics has been a major source of medals, while the Indian contingent will also have opportunities in archery, badminton, swimming and table tennis. Several athletes are scheduled to compete in finals or medal matches, while others will be aiming to progress through heats and semi-finals.

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games are being held from October 18 to 24. The official organisers have published revised competition schedules, including changes to some para-swimming events, so timings and qualification-dependent appearances should be checked against the latest official schedule. All times below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

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Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Medal Hopes On October 22

Para-archery will be one of the major attractions, with Sheetal Devi scheduled for the women’s compound gold-medal match and Toman Kumar listed for the men’s compound bronze-medal match. Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar are also scheduled to compete together in the compound mixed-team event, with a medal match dependent on their semi-final result.

India will also have several important para-badminton semi-finals, including matches involving Nitesh Kumar, Pramod Bhagat, Suhas Lalinakere, Manisha Ramdass and Thulasimathi Murugesan. In para-athletics, Indian competitors will feature in discus, sprint, 400m, high jump, javelin and long jump events. Swimming and para-table tennis will provide further medal opportunities.

Asian Para Games 2026 Day 4: Full India Schedule — Thursday, October 22

Early Morning Events

05:30 AM — Para Badminton
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 semifinal: Thulasimathi Murugesan / Nitesh Kumar vs Li Mingpan / Xiao Zuxian (China).

05:32 AM — Para Athletics
Women’s Discus Throw F54 Final: Suvarna Raj.

05:35 AM — Para Badminton
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 semifinal: Manisha Ramdass / Pramod Bhagat vs Leani Oktila / Hikmat Ramdani (Indonesia).

05:55 AM — Para Archery
Women’s W1 Gold Medal Match: Swati Chaudhary vs Cen Mengkan (China).

06:03 AM — Para Athletics
Women’s 400m T11 Round 1, Heat 2: Ravanni Valasanaini. The final is scheduled for 4:08 PM, subject to qualification.

06:15 AM — Para Badminton
Mixed Doubles SH6 semifinal: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan / Krisha Nagar vs Rina Marlina / Subhan (Indonesia).

06:30 AM — Shooting Para Sport
P4 Open 50m Pistol SH1 qualification: Rudransh Khandelwal. The final is scheduled for 9:00 AM if he qualifies.

06:35 AM — Para Table Tennis
Men’s Doubles Class MD4, Group A: Jehan Madan / Shubham Wadhwa vs Thirayu Chueawong / Nattawut Thinathet (Thailand).

06:41 AM — Para Athletics
Men’s 400m T47 Round 1: Dilip Gavit and Bhavik Bharwad are listed in Heats 1 and 2. The final is scheduled for 3:25 PM, subject to qualification.

06:55 AM — Para Swimming
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 Heat 2: Swatik Patil. The final is scheduled for 2:42 PM if he qualifies.

07:00 AM — Para Badminton
Men’s Singles SL4 semifinal: Naveen Sivakumar vs Abhijeet Sakhuja.

07:10 AM — Para Swimming
Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Heat 2: Ravi Karthik Budigina. The final is scheduled for 3:22 PM if he qualifies.

07:10 AM — Para Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles Class WD5, Group A: Ekta Bhyan / Bhavina Patel vs Suthida Saensathan / Patamawadee Intanon (Thailand).

07:10 AM — Para Table Tennis
Women’s Doubles Class WD14, Group B: Savita Ajjanakatti / Prachi Pandey vs Kanokporn Phathumchai / Kanlaya Chaiwut (Thailand).

07:16 AM — Para Swimming
Men’s 50m Freestyle S11 Heat 2: Himanshu Nandal. The final is scheduled for 3:25 PM if he qualifies.

07:30 AM — Para Swimming
Men’s 100m Backstroke S7: Tejas Nandakumar and Gopichand Lingutla are listed in Heats 1 and 2. The final is scheduled for 4:09 PM, subject to qualification.

07:33 AM — Para Athletics
Women’s 400m T12 Round 1, Heat 1: Tejalben Damor. The final is scheduled for 1:55 PM if she qualifies.

07:40 AM — Boccia
Mixed Pairs BC3, Pool A: India (Anjali Devi / Sachin Chamaria) vs Singapore.

07:45 AM — Para Badminton
Women’s Singles SL3 semifinal: Sanjana Kumari vs Shino Kawai (Japan).

08:10 AM — Para Archery
Compound Mixed Team semifinal: Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar vs Lee Yun-hsien / Yang Jyun-kai (Chinese Taipei).

08:45 AM — Para Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Class XD17 quarter-final: Savita Ajjanakatti / Dattaprasad Chougule vs Wilfred Redulla / Lhey Manginsay (Philippines). The semifinal is scheduled for 12:10 PM and the final for 1:55 PM, subject to qualification.

08:45 AM — Para Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Class XD7 quarter-final: Bhavina Patel / Shubham Wadhwa vs Kimie Bessho / Manasori Uno (Japan). The semifinal is scheduled for 11:25 AM and the final for 1:10 PM, subject to qualification.

Morning Medal Matches And Qualification Events

09:00 AM — Para Archery
Compound Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar, if they do not progress to the gold-medal match.

09:00 AM — Shooting Para Sport
P4 Open 50m Pistol SH1 Final: Rudransh Khandelwal, if he qualifies.

09:25 AM — Para Archery
Compound Mixed Team Gold Medal Match: Sheetal Devi / Toman Kumar, if they win their semifinal.

09:50 AM — Para Table Tennis
Men’s Doubles Class MD4, Group A: Jehan Madan / Shubham Wadhwa vs Kim Hyeonuk / Yeongjin Jang (South Korea). The supplied schedule notes that medals will be awarded to the top four finishers in the five-player group.

11:25 AM — Para Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Class XD7 semifinal: Bhavina Patel / Shubham Wadhwa vs Jang Yeongjin / Lee Migyu (South Korea), if they qualify.

11:40 AM — Para Archery
Compound Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sheetal Devi vs Nur Alim (Singapore).

12:00 PM — Para Archery
Compound Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Toman Kumar vs Zhang Yicheng (China).

12:10 PM — Para Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Class XD17 semifinal: Savita Ajjanakatti / Dattaprasad Chougule, if they qualify.

12:15 PM — Para Badminton
Men’s Singles SL3 semifinal: Nitesh Kumar vs Muh Al Imran (Indonesia).

Afternoon Events And Finals

01:10 PM — Para Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Class XD7 Final: Bhavina Patel / Shubham Wadhwa, if they qualify.

01:30 PM — Boccia
Mixed Pairs BC3, Pool A: India (Anjali Devi / Sachin Chamaria) vs Hong Kong, China.

01:30 PM — Para Swimming
Men’s 400m Freestyle S10 Final: Kapil Kumar.

01:45 PM — Para Athletics
Men’s High Jump T63 Final: Shailesh Kumar, Rahul and Varun Bhati.

01:55 PM — Para Athletics
Women’s 400m T12 Final: Tejalben Damor, if she qualifies.

01:55 PM — Para Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Class XD17 Final: Savita Ajjanakatti / Dattaprasad Chougule, if they qualify.

02:03 PM — Para Athletics
Women’s 400m T47 Final: Anjanaben Bumbadiya and Jayanti Behera.

02:42 PM — Para Swimming
Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB9 Final: Swatik Patil, if he qualifies.

03:15 PM — Para Athletics
Men’s Javelin Throw F56/F57 Final: Parveen Kumar.

03:22 PM — Para Swimming
Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Final: Ravi Karthik Budigina, if he qualifies.

03:25 PM — Para Swimming
Men’s 50m Freestyle S11 Final: Himanshu Nandal, if he qualifies.

03:25 PM — Para Athletics
Men’s 400m T47 Final: Dilip Gavit and Bhavik Bharwad, if they qualify.

03:30 PM — Para Swimming
Women’s 50m Freestyle S10 Final: Satija Devanshi.

03:33 PM — Para Swimming
Men’s 50m Freestyle S10 Final: Ajay Bhosale.

03:47 PM — Para Athletics
Men’s Long Jump T44/T62/T64 Final: Solairaj Dharmaraj.

04:08 PM — Para Athletics
Women’s 400m T11 Final: Ravanni Valasanaini, if she qualifies.

04:09 PM — Para Swimming
Men’s 100m Backstroke S7 Final: Tejas Nandakumar and Gopichand Lingutla, if they qualify.

Para Badminton Semi-Finals — Timings To Be Confirmed

The following Indian para-badminton semi-finals are listed without confirmed start times in the supplied schedule:

  • Men’s Singles SL4: Suhas Lalinakere vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia).

  • Men’s Singles SL3: Pramod Bhagat vs Lee Seunghu (South Korea).

  • Women’s Singles SH6: Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Lin Shunagbao (China).

  • Women’s Singles SU5: Manisha Ramdass vs Thulasimathi Murugesan.

  • Men’s Doubles SL3-SU5: Suryakant Yadav / Naveen Sivakumar vs Suryo Nugroho / Muh Al Imran (Indonesia).

These matches are marked as TBD in the supplied schedule. Their start times should be confirmed through the official event schedule.

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