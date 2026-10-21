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Home > Sports News > Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold

Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold

India stormed to their second podium finish in the Asian Para Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on October 21, Wednesday.

Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men's Shot Put Gold. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men's Shot Put Gold. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 10:22 IST

Asian Para Games 2026: India stormed to their second podium finish in the Asian Para Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on October 21, Wednesday. The trio of Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Praveen won gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s shot put F46 category.

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Bhagyashri Jadhav added to India’s medal haul with silver in the women’s shot put F34 category. Khilari, a Paralympic medallist, clinched gold with a Games-record throw of 15.87 metres on his final attempt. Yasser secured silver with a season-best effort of 15.06m, while Praveen completed the Indian sweep with a throw of 14.94m. The achievement marked India’s second clean sweep at the ongoing Games, following their dominance in the men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64 final on Day 2.


In that event, Devender Kumar won gold with 781 Raza points, while Rakesh claimed silver with 771 points and Pardeep Kumar took bronze with 669 points. Devender’s best throw of 49.71m in his second attempt proved decisive, while Pardeep recorded the longest throw of the competition at 51.15m. The Raza points system adjusts performances across different disability classifications, meaning the longest throw does not necessarily determine the final standings.


Earlier, Bhagyashri Jadhav won silver in the women’s shot put F34 with a personal-best effort of 8.19m, recorded on her third attempt. She had also produced a strong throw of 8.14m in her second attempt. China’s Lijuan Zou claimed gold with a Games-record throw of 9.07m, leaving Jadhav with her second consecutive silver medal in the event at the Asian Para Games.


India were placed fifth in the medal standings with 45 medals, comprising 12 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze, at the time of writing.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold
Tags: Asian Para GamesAsian Para Games 2026Mohd YasserPraveenSachin Khilari

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Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold

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Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold
Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold
Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold
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Asian Para Games 2026: India Secure Second Podium Finish As Sachin Khilari Win Men’s Shot Put Gold

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