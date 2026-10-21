Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: India’s 47-Medal Haul Takes Them To 5th, China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India continue to deliver strong performances across multiple disciplines at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026. According to the latest standings provided from the official results portal, the Indian contingent have won 12 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 47.

China are at the top of the standings with 86 gold, 49 silver and 43 bronze medals, giving them a total of 178. Uzbekistan occupy second place with 21 gold medals, while hosts Japan are third with 20 golds. The Republic of Korea are listed fourth, with India completing the top five.

Indian athletes have won medals in para athletics, shooting para sport, para archery, para judo, para powerlifting, para swimming and para table tennis. With the Games continuing until October 24, India will aim to add more medals to its tally.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: Latest Country-Wise Standings

China continue to dominate the medal standings with 178 medals, including 86 golds. Uzbekistan and Japan occupy the next two positions, while the Republic of Korea are fourth and India are fifth in the standings supplied.

Here is the latest country-wise medal tally:

1. People’s Republic of China: 86 gold, 49 silver, 43 bronze — 178 medals

2. Uzbekistan: 21 gold, 27 silver, 24 bronze — 72 medals

3. Japan: 20 gold, 25 silver, 30 bronze — 75 medals

4. Republic of Korea: 14 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze — 41 medals

5. India: 12 gold, 17 silver, 18 bronze — 47 medals

6. Islamic Republic of Iran: 12 gold, 15 silver, 21 bronze — 48 medals

7. Thailand: 11 gold, 14 silver, 27 bronze — 52 medals

8. Kazakhstan: 10 gold, 10 silver, 15 bronze — 35 medals

9. Indonesia: 8 gold, 6 silver, 19 bronze — 33 medals

10. Saudi Arabia: 3 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze — 10 medals

11. Malaysia: 3 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze — 11 medals

12. Mongolia: 3 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 5 medals

13. Chinese Taipei: 2 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze — 9 medals

14. Iraq: 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze — 8 medals

15. Philippines: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 4 medals

16. Hong Kong, China: 1 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze — 17 medals

=17. Jordan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=17. Kyrgyzstan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

19. Qatar: 0 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals

20. Singapore: 0 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze — 5 medals

21. United Arab Emirates: 0 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze — 4 medals

=22. Sri Lanka: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=22. Vietnam: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=24. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=24. Tajikistan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

26. Myanmar: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals

=27. Cambodia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=27. Kuwait: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=27. Syrian Arab Republic: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Asian Para Games 2026: Indian Athletes Shine In Para Athletics

Para athletics has contributed significantly to India’s medal tally, with Indian athletes winning medals across track and field events.

Pranav Soorma won gold in the men’s discus throw F51/52/53 category, while Devender Kumar secured gold in the men’s discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64 event. Nishad Kumar also featured among India’s gold medallists, winning the men’s high jump T47 and men’s long jump T47 events.

Other Indian gold medallists listed in para athletics include Praveen Kumar in the men’s high jump T64, Rinku in the men’s javelin throw F46, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari in the men’s shot put F46, Ayush Verma in the men’s shot put F53 and Soumya in the women’s 1500m T12/T13.

On the track, Simran won gold in the women’s 200m T12, while Deepthi Jeevanji claimed gold in the women’s 400m T20.

India also collected silver medals through athletes including Ram Ratan Singh, Rakesh, Banti, Manjeet, Ajeet Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Mohd Yasser, Preeti Pal, Radha Venkatesh and Bhagyashri Jadhav across different athletics events.

The bronze medallists listed include Anubhav Choudhary, Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Pardeep Kumar, Ayush Verma, Praveen Sharma, Parveen, Hokato Hotozhe, Ravanni Valasanaini and Tejalben Damor.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Mona Agarwal, Avani Lekhara Shine In Shooting

India have also added medals in shooting para sport, with Mona Agarwal winning gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Avani Lekhara claimed silver in the same event, giving India a one-two finish. Manish Narwal secured silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 competition, while Shrishti Arora won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.

The performances have strengthened India’s medal count in shooting, a discipline in which the country has produced several notable results at international para-sport competitions.

Asian Para Games 2026: India Win Medals In Para Judo And Powerlifting

India have also secured medals in para judo and para powerlifting.

In para judo, Kokila won silver in the women’s J2 -52kg category, while Kapil Parmar secured bronze in the men’s J1 -70kg event.

Para powerlifting added two silver medals to India’s tally. Ashok finished second in the men’s 65kg category, while Kasthuri Rajamani claimed silver in the women’s 67kg event.

Asian Para Games 2026: Indian Swimmers And Table Tennis Players Add To Medal Haul

India’s medal-winning performances have extended to para swimming and para table tennis.

Ravi Karthik Budigina won silver in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 event. Niranjan Mukundan claimed bronze in the men’s 200m individual medley SM7, while Himanshu Nandal secured bronze in the men’s 400m freestyle S11.

Para table tennis also contributed five bronze medals. Jehan Madan won bronze in the men’s singles Class 1, while Sonalben Patel secured a medal in the women’s singles Class 3 category. Bhavina Patel claimed bronze in the women’s singles Class 4-5 event, Prachi Pandey in Class 6 and Baby Sahana Ravi in Class 9.

In para archery, Payal Nag and Sheetal Devi won silver in the women’s compound doubles final, adding another medal to India’s overall tally.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: India Look To Add More Medals

India are listed fifth in the supplied medal standings with 47 medals, comprising 12 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze. Athletes across multiple disciplines have contributed to the country’s campaign, with para athletics accounting for several medals.

China remain the leading nation with 178 medals, while Uzbekistan and Japan occupy the next two positions in the supplied standings. The competition continues until October 24, giving India further opportunities to improve its medal count and position.