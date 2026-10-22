Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: India’s 71-Medal Haul Keeps Them 5th, China Run Riot With 257 | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India have strengthened their position in fifth place with 71 medals, including 16 gold, 22 silver and 33 bronze, at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026. China continue to dominate the standings with a staggering 257 medals, while Uzbekistan and Japan occupy second and third place, respectively. Indian athletes have delivered impressive performances across para athletics, shooting, archery, swimming and other disciplines.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Stay Fifth

India have accumulated 71 medals at the Asian Para Games 2026, with 16 gold, 22 silver and 33 bronze medals. Despite Thailand having a higher overall medal count of 72, India remain fifth because the standings are determined primarily by the number of gold medals won.

China lead the medal tally by a significant margin with 121 gold, 64 silver and 72 bronze medals, taking their overall count to 257. Uzbekistan are second with 101 medals, while Japan sit third with 110 medals, having won 30 gold medals.

The Republic of Korea are fourth with 57 medals, just ahead of India. Thailand and Iran are sixth and seventh, respectively, with 15 gold medals apiece.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Full Standings

1. China: 121 gold, 64 silver, 72 bronze — 257 medals

2. Uzbekistan: 32 gold, 35 silver, 34 bronze — 101 medals

3. Japan: 30 gold, 39 silver, 41 bronze — 110 medals

4. Republic of Korea: 18 gold, 16 silver, 23 bronze — 57 medals

5. India: 16 gold, 22 silver, 33 bronze — 71 medals

6. Thailand: 15 gold, 23 silver, 34 bronze — 72 medals

7. Islamic Republic of Iran: 15 gold, 23 silver, 28 bronze — 66 medals

8. Kazakhstan: 10 gold, 12 silver, 19 bronze — 41 medals

9. Indonesia: 8 gold, 9 silver, 26 bronze — 43 medals

10. Iraq: 5 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze — 14 medals

11. Malaysia: 5 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze — 17 medals

12. Saudi Arabia: 4 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze — 11 medals

13. Mongolia: 4 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze — 7 medals

14. Chinese Taipei: 2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze — 10 medals

=15. Jordan: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 4 medals

=15. Philippines: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 4 medals

17. Hong Kong, China: 1 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze — 22 medals

18. Vietnam: 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 5 medals

19. Kyrgyzstan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

20. Singapore: 0 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze — 7 medals

=21. Qatar: 0 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals

=21. Sri Lanka: 0 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals

23. United Arab Emirates: 0 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze — 4 medals

24. Bahrain: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=25. Pakistan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=25. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=25. Tajikistan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

28. Myanmar: 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze — 3 medals

=29. Cambodia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=29. Kuwait: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=29. Oman: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=29. Syrian Arab Republic: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Note: Countries are ranked primarily by gold medals, followed by silver and bronze. India remain fifth with 71 medals.

Para Athletics Leads India’s Medal Charge

Para athletics has been a major contributor to India’s medal tally, with Indian athletes delivering gold-medal performances across track and field events.

Dilip Mahadu Gavit won gold in the men’s 100m T47, while Nishad Kumar and Praveen Kumar secured gold medals in their respective men’s high-jump events. Rinku also claimed gold in the men’s javelin F46.

In the field events, Pranav Soorma and Devender Kumar won gold medals in discus throw categories, while Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Ayush Verma added gold medals in shot put.

Simran emerged as one of India’s standout performers, winning gold in both the women’s 100m T12 and 200m T12. Deepthi Jeevanji won gold in the women’s 400m T20, Soumya triumphed in the women’s 1500m T12/T13, and Suvarna Raj secured gold in the women’s discus F54.

Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Adds Silver

India also enjoyed success in para shooting, with Mona Agarwal winning gold and Avani Lekhara claiming silver in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Manish Narwal secured silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1, while Shrishti Arora added a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.

In para archery, India won gold in the compound mixed team event. Payal Nag and Sheetal Devi claimed silver in the women’s compound doubles, while Swati Chaudhary earned silver in the women’s W1 event.

India Add Medals In Swimming, Judo And Powerlifting

Indian para swimmers also contributed to the country’s medal count. Ravi Karthik Budigina won silver medals in the men’s 100m backstroke S13 and 100m freestyle S13 events. Himanshu Nandal secured bronze in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB11, with Indian swimmers also featuring among the bronze medallists in other events.

In para judo, Kokila won silver in the women’s J2 -52kg category, while Kapil Parmar claimed bronze in the men’s J1 -70kg event.

India’s para powerlifters added two silver medals, with Kasthuri Rajamani finishing second in the women’s 67kg category and Ashok winning silver in the men’s 65kg event. Indian athletes also secured bronze medals in para badminton and para table tennis.

Asian Para Games 2026: What Lies Ahead For India?

India’s 71-medal haul keeps the country in fifth place as the competition continues. With 16 gold medals so far, the Indian contingent will aim to add to its tally and challenge the teams ahead in the standings.

China remain the clear leaders with 257 medals, while Uzbekistan and Japan continue to battle for the next positions. India’s performances across para athletics, shooting, archery and other disciplines have provided plenty of positives as the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 move towards their conclusion.