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Home > Sports News > Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India have crossed the 100-medal mark at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026, with 27 gold, 33 silver and 43 bronze medals taking their total to 103. India remain fourth in the standings, behind China, Japan and Uzbekistan, while Mona Agarwal has added another gold to India's growing medal haul.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 11:38 IST

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India continue to make an impact across para-athletics, para-archery, para-badminton, shooting and other disciplines at the continental event in Japan. With 103 medals, the Indian contingent are aiming to surpass their previous best performance at the Games. China lead the standings with 356 medals, while Japan and Uzbekistan occupy second and third place, respectively.

One of India’s standout performances came from para shooter Mona Agarwal, who won her second gold medal of the Games in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions SH1 final. She recorded 357.5 points to finish ahead of China’s Cuiping Zhang, setting a world record in the process.

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India have also enjoyed major successes in para-badminton and para-archery, alongside a strong medal contribution from para-athletes. The country’s campaign remains focused on adding more gold medals and improving its overall position before the competition concludes on October 24.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: Latest Country-Wise Standings

China remain at the top of the medal table with 171 gold, 91 silver and 94 bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 356. Japan are second with 157 medals, followed by Uzbekistan with 127.

India occupy fourth place with 103 medals, including 27 golds, 33 silvers and 43 bronzes. Here are the latest standings from the supplied medal results:

1. China (CHN): 171 gold, 91 silver, 94 bronze — 356 medals

2. Japan (JPN): 51 gold, 52 silver, 54 bronze — 157 medals

3. Uzbekistan (UZB): 41 gold, 43 silver, 43 bronze — 127 medals

4. India (IND): 27 gold, 33 silver, 43 bronze — 103 medals

5. Republic of Korea (KOR): 26 gold, 28 silver, 31 bronze — 85 medals

6. Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI): 22 gold, 34 silver, 37 bronze — 93 medals

7. Thailand (THA): 17 gold, 36 silver, 56 bronze — 109 medals

8. Kazakhstan (KAZ): 12 gold, 15 silver, 21 bronze — 48 medals

9. Indonesia (INA): 10 gold, 15 silver, 36 bronze — 61 medals

10. Malaysia (MAS): 6 gold, 7 silver, 12 bronze — 25 medals

11. Iraq (IRQ): 6 gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze — 20 medals

12. Saudi Arabia (KSA): 5 gold, 7 silver, 1 bronze — 13 medals

13. Chinese Taipei (TPE): 4 gold, 6 silver, 8 bronze — 18 medals

14. Mongolia (MGL): 4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 8 medals

15. Hong Kong, China (HKG): 2 gold, 12 silver, 20 bronze — 34 medals

16. Sri Lanka (SRI): 2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze — 8 medals

17. Philippines (PHI): 2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 6 medals

18. Jordan (JOR): 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 5 medals

19. United Arab Emirates (UAE): 1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze — 7 medals

20. Vietnam (VIE): 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 5 medals

21. Kuwait (KUW): 1 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals

22. Kyrgyzstan (KGZ): 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

23. Singapore (SGP): 0 gold, 4 silver, 5 bronze — 9 medals

24. Qatar (QAT): 0 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 4 medals

25. Myanmar (MYA): 0 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze — 4 medals

=26. Bahrain (BRN): 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=26. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (PRK): 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=28. Pakistan (PAK): 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=28. Tajikistan (TJK): 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=28. Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste (TLS): 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=31. Cambodia (CAM): 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=31. Oman (OMA): 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=31. Syrian Arab Republic (SYR): 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Note: Rankings follow the gold-medal count, followed by silver and bronze. Medal totals and positions may change as further results are confirmed.

Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal Wins Second Gold With World Record

Mona Agarwal has continued her impressive campaign by winning gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions SH1 final. Her score of 357.5 points placed her 3.8 points ahead of China’s Cuiping Zhang, who took silver.

The achievement followed her victory in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event earlier in the Games. Mona had scored 250.0 points in that final, securing gold ahead of compatriot Avani Lekhara, who finished with silver.

The double-gold performance has made Mona one of India’s leading performers at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. Her latest result also adds to India’s strong showing in shooting para sport.

Asian Para Games 2026: India Shine In Para-Athletics

Para-athletics has been one of India’s biggest medal contributors, with the country’s athletes securing gold, silver and bronze medals across track and field events.

Among the gold medallists listed in the latest results are Dilip Mahadu Gavit in the men’s 100m T47 and 400m T47, Sandeep in the men’s 400m T64, Nishad Kumar in the men’s high jump T47, Praveen Kumar in the men’s high jump T64 and Haney in the men’s javelin throw F37/38.

Other gold medallists include Pranav Soorma and Devender Kumar in discus throw, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari and Ayush Verma in shot put, Simran in the women’s 100m and 200m T12 events, and Deepthi Jeevanji in the women’s 400m T20.

India have also collected several silver and bronze medals across athletics, including performances in sprinting, distance running, jumps, throws and other classified events.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Add Para-Badminton And Archery Golds

India’s success has extended beyond athletics and shooting.

In para-badminton, Nitesh Kumar won gold in the men’s singles SL3 event, while Naveen Sivakumar claimed the men’s singles SL4 title. Pramod Bhagat secured silver in men’s singles SL3, adding to India’s medal count in the sport.

Para-archery has also delivered important results. Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won gold in the men’s recurve doubles event, while Sheetal Devi secured silver in the women’s compound event and Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary won silver in women’s recurve doubles.

India have also earned medals in para-swimming, para-judo, para-powerlifting and para-table tennis, highlighting the breadth of the contingent’s performances.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: India Target Strong Finish

India’s 103-medal haul places the country fourth in the overall standings, behind China, Japan and Uzbekistan. The latest results show India have reached the 100-medal mark, with further opportunities remaining across the competition.

China continue to set the pace with 356 medals, while Japan have 157 and Uzbekistan 127. India will look to add to their tally as athletes continue to compete across disciplines in Aichi-Nagoya.

With the Games scheduled to conclude on October 24, the medal table remains subject to change. India’s focus will be on converting more finals into podium finishes and completing the campaign with a strong overall return.

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Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings
Tags: Asian Para Games 2026

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Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

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Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: India Cross 100-Medal Mark, Remain Fourth As China Dominate | Check Latest Standings

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