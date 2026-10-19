LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India began its Asian Para Games 2026 campaign with a golden triumph as Mona Agarwal defeated compatriot Avani Lekhara in a thrilling shooting final. While Avani secured silver, China surged to the top of the medal standings with seven medals, as India look to strengthen their position in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 13:17 IST

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India opened their medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 with a gold medal for Mona Agarwal and silver for Avani Lekhara in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. China lead the medal tally with seven medals, while India are placed fourth with two medals in the latest standings provided.

The Indian shooters delivered a memorable performance on Monday, October 19, with Mona finishing ahead of Avani in a closely contested final. Mona scored 250.0 points to win gold, while Avani secured silver with 249.6 points.

You Might Be Interested In

The Asian Para Games 2026 are being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24. Athletes from across Asia are competing in multiple para-sports disciplines, with countries looking to build their medal counts as the competition progresses.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: Latest Country-Wise Standings

China are at the top of the medal standings with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Kazakhstan occupy second place with four medals, while Japan are third with three medals.

India are currently listed fourth with one gold and one silver medal. Here is the latest country-wise medal tally based on the available standings:

  • 1. China: 3 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 7 medals

  • 2. Kazakhstan: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 4 medals

  • 3. Japan: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals

  • 4. India: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 2 medals

  • =5. Jordan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

  • =5. Malaysia: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

  • 7. Republic of Korea: 0 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals

  • =8. Mongolia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

  • =8. Thailand: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

  • =8. Vietnam: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

  • 11. Indonesia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze — 3 medals

  • 12. Uzbekistan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal Leads India’s Gold Medal Charge

Mona Agarwal secured India’s first gold medal at the Games with an impressive performance in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final. Her score of 250.0 points gave her a narrow victory over compatriot Avani Lekhara, who finished with 249.6 points.

Mona had also topped the qualification round with 629.1 points, setting a new Asian Para Games qualification record. Her gold medal marked another significant achievement for the Indian shooter, who won bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Avani, meanwhile, added a silver medal to her collection after winning gold in the same event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. The result gave India a one-two finish and an encouraging start to its campaign in Japan.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Kapil Parmar Wins Para Judo Bronze

The available event details also list Indian para judoka Kapil Parmar as the bronze medallist in the men’s J1 70kg category. However, the country-wise standings provided currently show India with one gold and one silver medal.

India’s overall tally should therefore be checked against the latest official medal standings to confirm whether the para judo bronze has been added.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: China Lead The Standings

China have made a strong start with seven medals, including three golds. Kazakhstan follow with four medals, while Japan and the Republic of Korea have three medals each.

India will look to add to its medal count as more events take place during the Games. With the competition scheduled to continue until October 24, the country-wise standings are expected to change as athletes compete for medals across different disciplines.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings
Tags: Asian Para Games 2026

RELATED News

Gulbadin Naib to Lead Afghanistan at Hong Kong Sixes 2026; Check Full Squad, Schedule and Group D Opponents

Asian Para Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Mona Agarwal And Avani Lekhara After Indian Duo Secure Podium Finish

Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery

Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal Beats Avani Lekhara To Gold As India Celebrate Stunning 1-2 Finish

What’s The Reason Behind Pakistan’s Pink Jerseys Against England? PCB’s Plan Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Sidhu Moosewala’s Hologram Concert Tour Postponed? Here’s What His Father Said

Mere Presence At Protest Beyond Permitted Hours Not An Offence; Delhi HC Quashes FIR Against SSC Exam Aspirant

Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

Beyond Sabudana and Kuttu: Fresh Ideas to Bring Avocado to the Navratri Table

Punjab’s ‘Chitte Chhole’ And ‘Rajmah’ Go Global, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Launches SOHNA Products at SIAL Paris 2026

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

World Avocado Organisation Highlights Avocado’s Role in India’s Growing Focus on Gut Health

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi? From Salman Khan Threats To Tiger Shroff Shooting — The Connection Explained

Major Crackdown on Drug Syndicate in Delhi, Rs 3.72 Crore in Illicit Proceeds Frozen, 8 Arrested; 1.383 Kg of Smack Seized

Fashion Designing Colleges in India: Inside AAFT Noida’s B.Des Runway-to-Industry Curriculum

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings
Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

QUICK LINKS