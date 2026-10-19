Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Update: Mona Agarwal Wins Gold, Avani Lekhara Claims Silver | Check Latest Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India opened their medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 with a gold medal for Mona Agarwal and silver for Avani Lekhara in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. China lead the medal tally with seven medals, while India are placed fourth with two medals in the latest standings provided.

The Indian shooters delivered a memorable performance on Monday, October 19, with Mona finishing ahead of Avani in a closely contested final. Mona scored 250.0 points to win gold, while Avani secured silver with 249.6 points.

The Asian Para Games 2026 are being held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24. Athletes from across Asia are competing in multiple para-sports disciplines, with countries looking to build their medal counts as the competition progresses.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: Latest Country-Wise Standings

China are at the top of the medal standings with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Kazakhstan occupy second place with four medals, while Japan are third with three medals.

India are currently listed fourth with one gold and one silver medal. Here is the latest country-wise medal tally based on the available standings:

1. China: 3 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 7 medals

2. Kazakhstan: 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 4 medals

3. Japan: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals

4. India: 1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 2 medals

=5. Jordan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=5. Malaysia: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

7. Republic of Korea: 0 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals

=8. Mongolia: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=8. Thailand: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=8. Vietnam: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

11. Indonesia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 3 bronze — 3 medals

12. Uzbekistan: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal Leads India’s Gold Medal Charge

Mona Agarwal secured India’s first gold medal at the Games with an impressive performance in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final. Her score of 250.0 points gave her a narrow victory over compatriot Avani Lekhara, who finished with 249.6 points.

Mona had also topped the qualification round with 629.1 points, setting a new Asian Para Games qualification record. Her gold medal marked another significant achievement for the Indian shooter, who won bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Avani, meanwhile, added a silver medal to her collection after winning gold in the same event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. The result gave India a one-two finish and an encouraging start to its campaign in Japan.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Kapil Parmar Wins Para Judo Bronze

The available event details also list Indian para judoka Kapil Parmar as the bronze medallist in the men’s J1 70kg category. However, the country-wise standings provided currently show India with one gold and one silver medal.

India’s overall tally should therefore be checked against the latest official medal standings to confirm whether the para judo bronze has been added.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: China Lead The Standings

China have made a strong start with seven medals, including three golds. Kazakhstan follow with four medals, while Japan and the Republic of Korea have three medals each.

India will look to add to its medal count as more events take place during the Games. With the competition scheduled to continue until October 24, the country-wise standings are expected to change as athletes compete for medals across different disciplines.