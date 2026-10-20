Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India In Sixth Place With 23 Medals, China Lead Standings | Check Latest Rankings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India have collected 23 medals, including five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze, at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026. China leads the overall standings with 93 medals, followed by Japan with 35 and the Republic of Korea with 23. India’s medal haul features strong performances in para-athletics and shooting, along with podium finishes in para-judo, powerlifting, swimming and table tennis.

The Indian contingent has continued to add to its medal count across multiple disciplines at the competition in Japan. Rinku, Nishad Kumar, Soumya and Jeevanji Deepthi have won gold medals in para-athletics, while shooter Mona Agarwal has also reached the top of the podium.

According to the latest standings provided, India sit sixth in the country-wise table with 23 medals. Although Uzbekistan have 33 medals, the country ranks fourth because medal-table positions are determined primarily by the number of gold medals, followed by silver and bronze.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games are being held from October 18 to 24, 2026. The standings will continue to change as athletes compete for medals across the remaining events.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE: Latest Country-Wise Standings

China occupy the top spot with 40 gold, 28 silver and 25 bronze medals, taking their overall tally to 93. Japan are second with 35 medals, while the Republic of Korea have 23 medals and hold third place.

India are sixth with five gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals. Here is the latest country-wise medal tally based on the available standings:

China: 40 gold, 28 silver, 25 bronze — 93 medals Japan: 9 gold, 8 silver, 18 bronze — 35 medals Republic of Korea: 9 gold, 4 silver, 10 bronze — 23 medals Uzbekistan: 8 gold, 15 silver, 10 bronze — 33 medals Islamic Republic of Iran: 8 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze — 19 medals India: 5 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze — 23 medals Kazakhstan: 3 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze — 16 medals Indonesia: 3 gold, 3 silver, 14 bronze — 20 medals Thailand: 2 gold, 9 silver, 15 bronze — 26 medals Saudi Arabia: 2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze — 6 medals Iraq: 2 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 4 medals Malaysia: 1 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze — 6 medals Mongolia: 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 3 medals Chinese Taipei: 1 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals Philippines: 1 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=16. Jordan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=16. Kyrgyzstan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal Hong Kong, China: 0 gold, 2 silver, 7 bronze — 9 medals

=19. Sri Lanka: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=19. Vietnam: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals United Arab Emirates: 0 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 2 medals

=22. Kuwait: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=22. Myanmar: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=22. Singapore: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Gold Medallists

India’s five gold medals have come from para-athletics and shooting.

Rinku won gold in the men’s javelin throw F46 event, while Nishad Kumar claimed the top prize in the men’s long jump T47. Soumya secured gold in the women’s 1500m T12/T13, and Jeevanji Deepthi won the women’s 400m T20 event.

In shooting para sport, Mona Agarwal won gold in the R2 women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. She also helped India secure a memorable one-two finish alongside compatriot Avani Lekhara, who claimed silver in the same event.

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: India’s Silver And Bronze Medallists

India’s eight silver medals have come from several disciplines. Ajeet Singh won silver in the men’s javelin throw F46, while Pradeep Kumar secured silver in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54. Radha Venkatesh added silver in the women’s 1500m T12/T13.

Kokila won silver in the women’s J2 -52kg final in para-judo, and Ashok claimed silver in the men’s -65kg para-powerlifting event. Ravi Karthik Budiginari earned silver in the men’s 100m freestyle S13 para-swimming event.

Shooting contributed two more silver medals through Manish Narwal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 and Avani Lekhara in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1.

India’s 10 bronze medals have come from para-athletics, para-judo, shooting para sport and para table tennis. Ayush Verma won bronze in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54, while Praveen Sharma secured bronze in the men’s shot put F11. Ravannai Valasanaini won bronze in the women’s 1500m T11.

Kapil Parmar earned bronze in the men’s J1 -70kg para-judo event, and Shrishti Arora finished third in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 shooting event.

India also collected five bronze medals in para table tennis. Jehan Madan won bronze in the men’s singles Class 1, while Sonalben Patel, Bhavina Patel, Prachi Pandey and Baby Sahana Ravi secured podium finishes in their respective women’s singles classes.

Asian Para Games 2026: China Continue To Lead The Medal Race

China have established a commanding lead with 93 medals, including 40 golds. Japan are second with nine gold medals, while the Republic of Korea are third with the same number of golds but fewer silver medals.

India’s tally of 23 medals puts the contingent sixth in the current standings. With competitions continuing until October 24, Indian athletes will have further opportunities to improve the country’s position.