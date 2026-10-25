Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal Shine As India Win Record 114 Medals | Full Standings

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally: India finished fourth at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a record haul of 114 medals, comprising 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze. Para-athletes such as Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nishad Kumar and Nitesh Kumar played key roles in India’s memorable campaign. China topped the standings with 435 medals. Check the complete medal tally of all participating countries and India’s leading performers.

India concluded its campaign with its highest-ever medal count at the continental para-sports event, improving on the 108 medals won at Hangzhou in 2023. The contingent collected medals across athletics, badminton, archery, shooting, swimming, table tennis, judo and powerlifting.

The campaign featured record-breaking performances, successful title defences and landmark achievements. Sheetal Devi delivered a memorable double-gold performance in para-archery, Sumit Antil retained his javelin title, while Mona Agarwal won two gold medals in shooting para sport.

India’s result also reflected the contribution of athletes across different disciplines, with para-athletics emerging as the country’s biggest medal contributor.

Asian Para Games 2026 Full Medal Tally: All Countries

The following standings reproduce the country rankings and medal counts provided in the supplied results. Countries are listed in the source’s order, with tied positions retained.

1. People’s Republic of China: 207 gold, 117 silver, 111 bronze — 435 medals

2. Japan: 64 gold, 60 silver, 62 bronze — 186 medals

3. Uzbekistan: 45 gold, 49 silver, 51 bronze — 145 medals

4. India: 30 gold, 35 silver, 49 bronze — 114 medals

5. Republic of Korea: 29 gold, 38 silver, 33 bronze — 100 medals

6. Islamic Republic of Iran: 26 gold, 36 silver, 40 bronze — 102 medals

7. Thailand: 19 gold, 40 silver, 66 bronze — 125 medals

8. Indonesia: 15 gold, 21 silver, 37 bronze — 73 medals

9. Kazakhstan: 12 gold, 16 silver, 22 bronze — 50 medals

10. Saudi Arabia: 8 gold, 8 silver, 1 bronze — 17 medals

11. Iraq: 7 gold, 8 silver, 8 bronze — 23 medals

12. Malaysia: 6 gold, 8 silver, 13 bronze — 27 medals

13. Chinese Taipei: 4 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze — 20 medals

14. Mongolia: 4 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze — 10 medals

15. Hong Kong, China: 3 gold, 14 silver, 24 bronze — 41 medals

16. Sri Lanka: 2 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze — 9 medals

17. United Arab Emirates: 2 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze — 9 medals

18. Philippines: 2 gold, 2 silver, 3 bronze — 7 medals

19. Jordan: 2 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 5 medals

20. Vietnam: 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 5 medals

21. Kuwait: 1 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals

22. Kyrgyzstan: 1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

23. Singapore: 0 gold, 6 silver, 5 bronze — 11 medals

24. Qatar: 0 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — 4 medals

25. Myanmar: 0 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze — 5 medals

26. Bahrain: 0 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — 3 medals

27. Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: 0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — 2 medals

=28. Pakistan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=28. Tajikistan: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=28. Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste: 0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze — 1 medal

=31. Cambodia: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=31. Oman: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

=31. Syrian Arab Republic: 0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze — 1 medal

Note: The supplied standings contain ranking inconsistencies when compared with total medal counts. The list above preserves the source’s order and figures rather than independently rearranging the countries.

Para-Athletics Drives India’s Medal Haul

Para-athletics contributed 65 medals, including 22 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze, making it India’s most productive discipline.

Sumit Antil successfully defended his men’s javelin title, while Haney secured gold in the men’s javelin F37/38 event with a world-record performance in the T37 category. Sandeep won the men’s 400m T64 gold with a world record, and Pranav Soorma claimed the men’s club throw F51 title with a Games-record effort.

Other gold medallists included Dilip Mahadu Gavit in the men’s 100m and 400m T47 events, Nishad Kumar in the men’s high jump T47, and several Indian athletes across throwing, jumping and track events.

Sheetal Devi, Harvinder Singh Lead India’s Para-Archery Success

India won six medals in para-archery, including three golds and three silvers. Sheetal Devi captured two gold medals, while Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won the men’s recurve doubles title.

India also secured a silver medal in the women’s recurve doubles through Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan, marking a significant achievement for the pair.

Nitesh Kumar, Naveen Sivakumar Star In Para-Badminton

India collected 16 para-badminton medals, comprising three gold, five silver and eight bronze.

Nitesh Kumar won the men’s singles SL3 title after defeating compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the final. Naveen Sivakumar claimed gold in the men’s singles SL4 event on his Asian Para Games debut, while Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi triumphed in the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 competition.

Mona Agarwal Wins Two Shooting Golds

Mona Agarwal was among India’s standout performers in shooting para sport, winning gold in both the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 and the women’s 50m rifle three positions SH1 events.

Her campaign included record-setting performances. Manish Narwal and Avani Lekhara added silver medals, while Shrishti Arora secured bronze.

India won five shooting para-sport medals in total: two gold, two silver and one bronze.

India’s Other Medal-Winning Sports

India also earned medals in swimming, para-table tennis, para-judo and para-powerlifting.

Para-swimming: 11 medals, including three silver and eight bronze.

Para-table tennis: Seven bronze medals.

Para-judo: One silver and one bronze.

Para-powerlifting: Two silver medals.

Nishad Kumar and Mona Agarwal were selected as India’s flag-bearers for the closing ceremony, capping a campaign that established a new national benchmark at the Asian Para Games.

India’s fourth-place finish and 114-medal haul underline the breadth of its performances across para-sports, with athletes such as Sumit Antil, Sheetal Devi, Mona Agarwal, Nitesh Kumar and Nishad Kumar among the prominent names of the campaign.