Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal Beats Avani Lekhara To Gold As India Celebrate Stunning 1-2 Finish

Asian Para Games 2026: India enjoyed a remarkable result in shooting at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, October 19, as Mona Agarwal secured gold and Avani Lekhara finished with silver in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Mona scored 250.0 points in the final, narrowly finishing ahead of Avani, who registered 249.6 points.

The Indian duo dominated the medal positions, while South Korea’s Lee Yunri took bronze with 227.9 points. The result underlined India’s strength in para shooting, with the two compatriots producing performances that kept the gold-medal contest alive until the closing stages.

Mona’s victory came by a margin of just 0.4 points, turning the final into a close battle between two of India’s leading para shooters. Avani, a previous gold medallist at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, added another podium finish to her record at the continental competition.

Mona Agarwal Holds Her Nerve To Deny Avani Lekhara Gold

Mona delivered a composed performance when it mattered most, finishing the final with 250.0 points to claim the top step of the podium. Avani remained firmly in contention throughout the contest, but her final tally of 249.6 points left her just short of another gold medal.

The narrow gap between the Indian shooters highlighted how little separated them in the decisive stages. Both finished comfortably ahead of Lee, who secured the bronze medal for South Korea with 227.9 points.

For India, the outcome was particularly significant because it placed two athletes from the same country at the top of the standings in a major international event. Mona took gold, while Avani’s silver ensured a memorable one-two finish for the Indian contingent.

Avani’s latest medal also extended her strong record in the event. Having won gold at the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2022, she once again demonstrated her ability to compete at the highest level of para shooting.

Mona Shines With Record-Breaking Qualification Score

Mona had signalled her medal ambitions even before the final began. She topped the qualification standings with 629.1 points across six series, setting a new Asian Para Games record in the process.

Her qualification performance surpassed the previous continental mark held by China’s Zhang Cuiping. Mona also came within striking distance of the world record of 629.4 points, jointly held by Avani and Slovakia’s Veronika Vadovicova.

The record-setting qualification round gave Mona a strong platform heading into the medal contest, where she converted that form into gold.

Avani also secured her place in the final after a strong qualification performance before completing the competition with silver.

The result gave India’s campaign a major boost and provided another highlight for its para-shooting contingent at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. With Mona emerging as champion and Avani finishing second, the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event ended with India occupying both top positions on the podium.