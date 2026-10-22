Asian Para Games 2026, Oct 23 Schedule: From Athletics to Swimming All Indians in Action on October 23 – Full Schedule, Events and Timings | Check Full Schedule

India at Asian Para Games 2026, Oct 23 Schedule: India will look to add to their impressive medal tally on Day 5 of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with several medal events lined up for Friday (Oct 23). Having already secured 88 medals, the Indian contingent is just 21 medals away from recording its best-ever haul at the continental competition. Here is the complete schedule of Indian athletes, medal events and fixtures for October 23, 2026, with all timings in Indian Standard Time (IST).

India at Asian Para Games 2026, October 23: Full Schedule and Medal Events

The day will begin with para badminton finals and para archery gold medal matches, followed by several important para-athletics and shooting events. India will have multiple medal opportunities throughout the day, including appearances by Sumit Antil in the men’s javelin throw, Navdeep Singh in the men’s javelin throw F40/41 event, and Dharambir Nain in the men’s club throw F51 final.

Asian Para Games 2026, October 23: India’s Schedule in IST

05:30 AM: Para Badminton – Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Yang Quixia (China), Women’s Singles SU5 Final (Medal Event)

Para Badminton – Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Yang Quixia (China), Women’s Singles SU5 Final 05:55 AM: Para Archery – Pooja Jatyan/Bhawna Choudhary vs Wang Xueqian/Gao Zihan (China), Recurve Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match (Medal Event)

Para Archery – Pooja Jatyan/Bhawna Choudhary vs Wang Xueqian/Gao Zihan (China), Recurve Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match 06:15 AM: Shooting Para Sport – Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat, P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 Precision Qualification

Shooting Para Sport – Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat, P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 Precision Qualification 06:17 AM: Para Athletics – Parmod Bijarnia, Men’s 1500m T46 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Parmod Bijarnia, Men’s 1500m T46 Final 06:20 AM: Para Badminton – Pramod Bhagat vs Nitesh Kumar, Men’s Singles SL3 Final (Medal Event)

Para Badminton – Pramod Bhagat vs Nitesh Kumar, Men’s Singles SL3 Final 06:30 AM: Shooting Para Sport – Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification

Shooting Para Sport – Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification 06:30 AM: Para Athletics – Nimisha Suresh, Women’s Long Jump T47 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Nimisha Suresh, Women’s Long Jump T47 Final 06:35 AM: Para Athletics – Praveen Sharma, Men’s Discus Throw F11 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Praveen Sharma, Men’s Discus Throw F11 Final 06:44 AM: Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 Heat 1

Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 Heat 1 06:45 AM: Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Vijay Sundi vs Zhao Lixue/Yun Duo (China), Recurve Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match (Medal Event)

Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Vijay Sundi vs Zhao Lixue/Yun Duo (China), Recurve Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match 06:45 AM: Para Table Tennis – Jehan Madan/Shubham Wadhwa vs Jincheol Park/Kyunghyun Kim (South Korea), Men’s Doubles Class MD4 Group A

Para Table Tennis – Jehan Madan/Shubham Wadhwa vs Jincheol Park/Kyunghyun Kim (South Korea), Men’s Doubles Class MD4 Group A 07:00 AM: Para Badminton – Naveen Sivakumar vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia), Men’s Singles SL4 Final (Medal Event)

Para Badminton – Naveen Sivakumar vs Fredy Setiawan (Indonesia), Men’s Singles SL4 Final 07:05 AM: Para Badminton – Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Li Fengmei (China), Women’s Singles SH6 Final (Medal Event)

Para Badminton – Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Li Fengmei (China), Women’s Singles SH6 Final 07:05 AM: Para Swimming – Abdul Quadir Indori, Men’s 50m Backstroke S5 Heat 2

Para Swimming – Abdul Quadir Indori, Men’s 50m Backstroke S5 Heat 2 07:25 AM: Para Athletics – Amisha Rawat, Women’s Shot Put F46 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Amisha Rawat, Women’s Shot Put F46 Final 07:35 AM: Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 50m Freestyle S6 Heat 2

Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 50m Freestyle S6 Heat 2 07:40 AM: Boccia – Anjali Devi/Sachin Chamaria vs Chinese Taipei, Mixed Pairs BC3 Pool A

Boccia – Anjali Devi/Sachin Chamaria vs Chinese Taipei, Mixed Pairs BC3 Pool A 08:00 AM: Para Athletics – Haney, Men’s Javelin Throw F37/38 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Haney, Men’s Javelin Throw F37/38 Final 08:05 AM: Para Athletics – Ajay Kumar and Sandeep, Men’s 400m T64 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Ajay Kumar and Sandeep, Men’s 400m T64 Final 08:30 AM: Para Cycling – Arshad Shaikh, Men’s C1-3 Road Race Final (Medal Event)

Para Cycling – Arshad Shaikh, Men’s C1-3 Road Race Final 09:15 AM: Shooting Para Sport – Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Shooting Para Sport – Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, R8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Final (if qualified) 09:20 AM: Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Bhawna Choudhary, Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal

Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Bhawna Choudhary, Recurve Mixed Team Semifinal 10:10 AM: Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Bhawna Choudhary, Recurve Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Bhawna Choudhary, Recurve Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match (if qualified) 10:35 AM: Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Bhawna Choudhary, Recurve Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Archery – Harvinder Singh/Bhawna Choudhary, Recurve Mixed Team Gold Medal Match (if qualified) 11:00 AM: Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Heats

Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Heats 11:50 AM: Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Head-to-Head Match

Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Head-to-Head Match 12:35 PM: Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Bronze Medal Match (if qualified) 12:50 PM: Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Powerlifting – Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, Women’s Team Event Gold Medal Match (if qualified) 01:00 PM: Shooting Para Sport – Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat, P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 Rapid Qualification

Shooting Para Sport – Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat, P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 Rapid Qualification 01:49 PM: Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 Final (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 400m Freestyle S6 Final (if qualified) 02:02 PM: Para Swimming – Abdul Quadir Indori, Men’s 50m Backstroke S5 Final (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Swimming – Abdul Quadir Indori, Men’s 50m Backstroke S5 Final (if qualified) 02:12 PM: Para Swimming – Ravi Karthik Budigina, Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM13 Final (Medal Event)

Para Swimming – Ravi Karthik Budigina, Men’s 200m Individual Medley SM13 Final 02:21 PM: Para Athletics – Sandeep, Men’s 100m T44 Round 1, Heat 2

Para Athletics – Sandeep, Men’s 100m T44 Round 1, Heat 2 02:30 PM: Shooting Para Sport – Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat, P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 Final (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Shooting Para Sport – Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat, P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 Final (if qualified) 02:30 PM: Para Athletics – Sharath Makanahalli, Men’s 5000m T12/T13 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Sharath Makanahalli, Men’s 5000m T12/T13 Final 02:50 PM: Para Swimming – Himanshu Nandal, Men’s 100m Freestyle S11 Final (Medal Event)

Para Swimming – Himanshu Nandal, Men’s 100m Freestyle S11 Final 03:00 PM: Para Badminton – Thulasimathi Murugesan/Nitesh Kumar vs Leani Oktila/Hikmat Ramdani (Indonesia), Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Final (Medal Event)

Para Badminton – Thulasimathi Murugesan/Nitesh Kumar vs Leani Oktila/Hikmat Ramdani (Indonesia), Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Final 03:10 PM: Para Athletics – Ravi Rongali and Navdeep Singh, Men’s Javelin Throw F40/41 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Ravi Rongali and Navdeep Singh, Men’s Javelin Throw F40/41 Final 03:17 PM: Para Swimming – Tejas Nandakumar and Suyash Jadhav, Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final (Medal Event)

Para Swimming – Tejas Nandakumar and Suyash Jadhav, Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final 03:25 PM: Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 50m Freestyle S6 Final (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Swimming – Chaitanya Kulkarni, Men’s 50m Freestyle S6 Final (if qualified) 03:30 PM: Para Athletics – Pranav Soorma, Dharambir Nain and Amit Kumar Saroha, Men’s Club Throw F51 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Pranav Soorma, Dharambir Nain and Amit Kumar Saroha, Men’s Club Throw F51 Final 03:50 PM: Para Athletics – Anubhav Choudhary, Men’s 200m T35 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Anubhav Choudhary, Men’s 200m T35 Final 03:57 PM: Para Athletics – Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Men’s 200m T37 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Men’s 200m T37 Final 04:01 PM: Para Swimming – Jahangir Molla, Men’s 100m Butterfly S12 Final (Medal Event)

Para Swimming – Jahangir Molla, Men’s 100m Butterfly S12 Final 04:46 PM: Para Athletics – Sumit Antil, Sandip Sargar and Mahendra Gurjar, Men’s Javelin Throw F42-F44/F61-F64 Final (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Sumit Antil, Sandip Sargar and Mahendra Gurjar, Men’s Javelin Throw F42-F44/F61-F64 Final 05:10 PM: Para Athletics – Sandeep, Men’s 100m T44 Final (if qualified) (Medal Event)

Para Athletics – Sandeep, Men’s 100m T44 Final (if qualified) Time To Be Confirmed: Para Badminton – Thulasimathi Murugesan/Manasi Joshi vs Yang Quixia/Xiao Zuxian (China), Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 Final (Medal Event)

Indian Athletes to Watch on October 23

Sumit Antil will be among India’s biggest medal hopes in para athletics as he competes in the men’s javelin throw final. Navdeep Singh will also be in action in the javelin event, while Dharambir Nain and Amit Kumar Saroha will compete in the men’s club throw F51 final.

In para badminton, the all-Indian men’s singles SL3 final between Pramod Bhagat and Nitesh Kumar guarantees another medal for India. Thulasimathi Murugesan will compete in the women’s singles SU5 final and later feature in the mixed doubles final alongside Nitesh Kumar. India’s para archers and shooters will also have opportunities to add to the medal tally, depending on qualification results.