Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi Equals World Record In Compound Archery Ranking Round

With India earning 85 medals in the recently-concluded Asian Games 2026 across Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya in Japan, the sub-continent nation will hope to better that tally in the Asian Para Games. As a result, Para Archer Sheetal Devi made a resounding start to her campaign, equalling the world record in the compound archery ranking round on October 19, Monday.

Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi surpasses her own Asian Games record to set a new high

With Devi scoring 704 points of a possible 720 at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square, she has equalled the world record. Turkey’s Oznur Cure is the other archer who jointly holds the world record. Sheetal Devi also bettered her previous Asian record of 698, set in Bangkok, Thailand, in March this year, by six points. She scored 352 points in each half of the qualification round, recording 32 Xs and 25 10s to finish first and make a strong start to India’s campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.



With this performance, she also set a new Asian Games record, surpassing her previous mark of 680 points set in Hangzhou in 2023.

Fellow Indian archer Payal Nag also put up an impressive performance, scoring 675 points to finish joint fifth in the qualification standings. She recorded 12 Xs and 20 10s, scoring 334 points in the first half and improving to 341 in the second half. With their performances, Sheetal Devi and Payal topped the Para compound women’s doubles ranking round with a combined score of 1,379 points, of which Sheetal contributed 704 points, while Payal scored 675.



Meanwhile, in the men’s compound archery ranking round, India’s Harvinder Singh finished fifth with a score of 631 points. He recorded eight Xs and 13 10s, scoring 310 points in the first half and improving to 321 in the second half. Vijay Sundi finished seventh with a score of 630 points, recording six Xs and 13 10s. He scored 318 points in the first half and 312 in the second half.

“The only advice that I would give girls is to never be afraid in any situation” – Sheetal Devi

During an interview in 2024 with the Times of India, the 19-year-old revealed what advice she would give to girls.

“The only advice that I would give girls is to never be afraid in any situation. Don’t accept failure too easily — always put in a lot of effort. If we accept failure early, we won’t be able to achieve much in life. Success isn’t only about winning medals. Even if we don’t win a medal, we would have still learnt something valuable from the experience.”

In 2023 Asian Para Games, the teenage prodigy had won two gold medals.

(With inputs from ANI)