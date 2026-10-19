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Home > Sports News > Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery

Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery

Swati Chaudhari created history with a record-breaking 648 points at the Asian Para Games 2026, while Sheetal Devi equalled the world record with 704 points. India’s archers dominated the ranking rounds, boosting medal hopes in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Monday.

Swati Chaudhari broke the Asian Para Games record in Women's Archery. Image Credit: X/@MediaSAI
Swati Chaudhari broke the Asian Para Games record in Women's Archery. Image Credit: X/@MediaSAI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 12:57 IST

Asian Para Games 2026 Record: Indian para archer Swati Chaudhari set a new Asian Para Games record by scoring 648 points in the women’s ranking round at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. 

Swati Chaudhari Creates History at Asian Para Games on Debut

Making her debut at the 2026 Asian Para Games, Swati recorded nine X’s and 14 10’s, scoring 332 points in the first half and 316 in the second. Her total surpassed the previous record of 627, set by China’s Minyi Chen at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

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Asian Para Games: Sheetal Devi Stars For India

Earlier on Day 1 of India’s Asian Para Games, Sheetal Devi equalled the world record in the women’s compound archery ranking round at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Monday, scoring 704 out of a possible 720 points at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square. Turkey’s Oznur Cure is the other archer who jointly holds the world record.

Sheetal Devi also bettered her previous Asian record of 698, set in Bangkok, Thailand, in March this year, by six points. She scored 352 points in each half of the qualification round, recording 32 Xs and 25 10s to finish first and make a strong start to India’s campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

With this performance, she also set a new Asian Games record, surpassing her previous mark of 680 points set in Hangzhou in 2023.

Payal Nag and Sheetal Devi Top Compound Women’s Doubles

Fellow Indian archer Payal Nag also put up an impressive performance, scoring 675 points to finish joint fifth in the qualification standings. She recorded 12 Xs and 20 10s, scoring 334 points in the first half and improving to 341 in the second half.

With their performances, Sheetal Devi and Payal topped the Para compound women’s doubles ranking round with a combined score of 1,379 points, of which Sheetal contributed 704 points, while Payal scored 675.

Meanwhile, in the men’s compound archery ranking round, India’s Harvinder Singh finished fifth with a score of 631 points. He recorded eight Xs and 13 10s, scoring 310 points in the first half and improving to 321 in the second half.

Vijay Sundi finished seventh with a score of 630 points, recording six Xs and 13 10s. He scored 318 points in the first half and 312 in the second half.

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Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery
Tags: Asian Para Games 2026Swati Chaudhari

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Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery

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Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery
Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery
Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery
Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery
Asian Para Games 2026: Swati Chaudhari Breaks Record, Sheetal Devi Equals World Record in Archery

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