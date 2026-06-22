Asian Relay Championships 2026: India Women Win 4x100m Gold, Srabani Nanda and Tamanna Lead Historic Sprint Triumph | WATCH Video

Asian Relay Championships 2026: Srabani Nanda, Sneha Shanuvalli, Sudeshna Shivankar, and Tamanna of India won the women’s 4x100m relay championship at the Asian Relay Championships 2026 with a season-best time of 43.85 seconds. Martin Owens, a coach from the Reliance Foundation, was notably the team’s coach. Their win in the tournament comes at a great time with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games approaching. In both these games, the Indian athletics contingent will be in focus and will be expected to rack up the medal tally. China won the silver medal after clocking 44.09 seconds, while Thailand took the bronze with 44.11 seconds.

Asian Relay Championships 2026: Double success for Tamanna and Sneha Shanuvalli

Finishing the championships with two medals each, Tamanna and Sneha Shanuvalli got their perfect ending to the contest by grabbing that gold medal. Before this, they had already played major roles in getting India the bronze in the mixed 4×100-meter relay where they teamed up with Animesh Kujur and Pranav Gurav. The mixed team recorded 41.27 seconds, third to China (41.29 seconds) and Thailand (41.14 seconds), which sealed India’s strong presence in the sprint relay events.

WATCH: Indian Women’s team wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2026







Asian Relay Championships 2026: No medal in 4*400 Relay

However, India’s men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams failed to replicate their podium success from the inaugural edition in 2024, when both had won silver in Bangkok. This time, the women’s team of M R Poovamma, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu and Saloni Nagar finished fourth in 3:47.22 seconds, while Vietnam won gold with 3:31.16 seconds. In the men’s 4x400m, Theerthesh P Shetty, Avinash Kumar, Suraj Alagar Raja and Barath Sridhar placed fifth with a time of 3:05.33 seconds, as Vietnam took the title with 3:02.60 seconds.

Asian Relay Championships 2026: Three medals for India before Asian Games and Commonwealth Games

India finished the championships with a total of three medals — one gold, one silver and one bronze. The mixed relay teams had secured silver in the 4x400m and bronze in the 4x100m on the opening day. India did not field a men’s 4x100m team due to injuries. The 2026 edition served as a key build-up event ahead of a busy season, including the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, while India is set to host the next Asian Relays Championships in 2027 in Chandigarh.

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