Asian Surfing Championships 2024: India Wins Silver At Maruhaba Cup

India has clinched a silver medal at the Maruhaba Cup, part of the Asian Surfing Championships 2024, with a commendable team score of 24.13. The achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian surfing, coming just a day after the country secured its first-ever quotas for the Asian Games in this sport.

 

The Maruhaba Cup brought together some of the top surfing talent from across Asia in a highly competitive team event. India’s team, featuring surfers Kamali P, Ajeesh Ali, Srikanth D, and Sanjay Selvamani, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the competition. In the Heat 2 semi-final, the Indian surfers delivered an outstanding performance, securing first place with a total score of 32.16.

 

India’s journey to the silver medal saw them outperform several strong teams. Chinese Taipei came in second with a score of 29.70, and South Korea followed closely behind with 27.74 in the semi-final round.

During the final, India faced off against the best teams in Asia. The Indian team maintained their momentum and finished in second place with a score of 24.13. Chinese Taipei secured the third position with a score of 23.93, and China came in fourth with 22.10. Japan emerged as the gold medal winner, dominating the final with an impressive score of 58.40.

 

India’s silver medal win at the Asian Surfing Championships is a testament to the growing talent and potential in Indian surfing, highlighting their competitive spirit on the international stage.

 

