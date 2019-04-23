Asian Wrestling Championship 2019: Bajrang Punia marks a victory in the Asian Wrestling Championship by thrashing Sayatbek Okassov by a score of 12-7 and bagged a gold medal in the competition. He bagged the first medal for India in the competition so far.

Asian Wrestling Championship 2019: Bajrang Punia, one of the most renowned names of Indian wrestling and the World no. 1 title holder, again made India proud at the Asian Wrestling Championship. Bajrang bagged victory in the nail-biter wrestling match against Sayatbek Okassov. He hammered down the Kazakhstani wrestler Sayatbek Okassov by a score of 12-7 and bagged the first gold medal for India in the Asian Wrestling Championship.

In the first round, it looked like that Punie is not going to win the game as the scores were 2-5 and Sayatbek Okassov was a lead of three pints form the Indian Wrestler. As soon as the second round started, Bajrang left no stone unturned in order to fetch the gold medal for India and make his country proud. He thrashed Okassov by a fina;l score of 12-7 and ended the game with a lead of 5 points.

Previously, in the semifinals, Punia smashed Sirojiddin Khasanov by a score of 12-1 in the semifinals of the Asian wrestling championship. Sirojiddin Khasanov is a wrestler belonging to Uzbekistan. He also defeated Peyman Biabani of Iran and Charles Fern of Sri Lanka in the previous rounds played in the competition.

Bajrang Punia’s birthplace is Khudan village of Jhajjar district situated in Haryana, India. At an early age of 7 years, Punia started wrestling. In the year 2013, Bajrang bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships. Punia won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2014 and made India proud. In the same year, Punia also bagged a silver medal in the Asian games. He won a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2017. He bagged his first gold medal in the Commonwealth games edition of 2018 in the men’s freestyle 65 kg category and again a gold medal in the Asian games 2018 in the same 65 Kg men’s category.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App