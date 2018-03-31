Paul Pogba started the season on a positive note as he notched up a couple of goals and a string of assists but his campaign went down in a downward trajectory after he sustained a hamstring injury. After making return to Premier League in two months, the towering midfielder is yet to find his feet again and struggling badly with a rough patch of form.

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho on Friday said that he has no clue about the reason why Paul Pogba is suffering from poor form. When pushed to answer why he continues to sideline the French midfielder, Mourinho told the reporters to go and ask the same question to the midfielder. Pogba has started just four games out of last 11 matches that Manchester United has played.

During a press conference ahead of United’s Swansea City clash, Mourinho was asked about Pogba to which he replied, “Ask him. Ask him when you get a chance what he thinks about it.” He further stated that former Juventus midfielder’s poor form has nothing to do with the hamstring injury he suffered as he came out of it successfully. “It’s nothing to do with his injury. His recovery was good. This season and also last season (he had a bad injury), but I think he’s very fine after the injury,” he explained.

Mourinho continued by saying, “It was a difficult injury, it was an injury that other players, other clubs, other medical assessments – they end in surgery. His option – with the medical opinions – was not to go to the surgery table and his recovery was really, really good. So I think he is more than fine in relation to his recovery from the injury which is an area sometimes where you have a recurrence. In his case, not at all.”

