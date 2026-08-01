Asmita Dey Dedicates Historic Commonwealth Games 2026 Judo Gold to Late Father After India’s First-Ever Triumph

Commonwealth Games 2026: After winning the women’s 48kg judo title in Glasgow on Friday, Indian judoka Asmita Dey honored her late father’s support and dedicated her gold medal from the Commonwealth Games 2026 to her coach. With a calm and focused performance, Asmita defeated Yuko (2-1) to win India’s first gold medal in judo at the Games. Speaking to ANI following her victory, a clearly moved Asmita recalled her late father, whose encouragement had been vital to her path, and added that winning the national-level Asian Games trials two months after his passing had given her confidence again.

Asmita Dey Remembers Late Father After CWG 2026 Gold

Asmita Dey said she was delighted to win gold in her first Commonwealth Games, dedicating the medal to her coach, country, police department and state. “It feels very good. This is my first Commonwealth Games, and I have won a gold medal in it, and I am very happy today. For me, this medal was very important for my country, for my police department, and for my state. And for me, for everyone. I dedicate it to my coach… My father, who passed away in December 2025, had supported me a lot, but I felt that everything was over after his death. But two months later, the Asian Games trials took place, in which I stood first at the national level,” Asmita said.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Asmita Dey vs Heidi Quach Heads to Extra Time

The final began as a closely contested affair, with both judokas engaged in intense grappling and repeatedly forcing each other towards the edge of the mat. Quach struck first midway through the contest with a throw to take the lead. The Indian responded strongly despite receiving a Shido penalty, producing a quick throw of her own to level the scores. Asmita grew in confidence as the bout progressed, launching several attacking moves while defending resolutely against Quach’s attempts to regain the advantage. With the scores tied at the end of regulation time, the contest entered Golden Score, where the first scoring action would decide the winner.

Asmita Dey Holds Nerves in Extra Period

Asmita held her nerve in the extra period and executed a well-timed throw near the edge of the mat to secure the decisive Yuko, dramatically sealing the gold medal. India’s judo campaign continued to be brilliant as, after Asmita, Harsh Singh clinched the men’s 60kg gold medal after defeating Australia’s Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in the final. Harsh’s triumph earned India its second judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and the country’s fifth gold overall at the Games. India has now won 19 medals in Glasgow, comprising five gold, nine silver and five bronze.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian Medal Winners

India’s gold medallists are Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women’s shot put F57), Dilip Gavit (men’s 100m T47), Asmita Dey (women’s 48kg judo) and Harsh Singh (men’s 60kg judo). The country’s silver medals have come through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil, Lovepreet Singh, Neeraj Chopra, and Yamini Mourya while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla, Seema Kaliramna, Tejaswin Shankar, and Yashvir Singh.

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