Star footballer Sunil Chhetri asks people to pray and raise their voice regarding Assam Floods, as many people have lost their homes and loved ones.

The Captain of the Indian football team Mr Sunil Chhetri raised his concern on the recent floods in the North-East state of Assam on Friday. He claims it needs immediate attention of the masses as many people are battling for their lives.

The floods have lead to the loss of over 70 people. Approximately around 26 districts have been entirely submerged displacing more than 40 lakh people.

Sunil explained in his tweet that Assam needs our help, especially during the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. He also asks people to keep Assam in their prayers as the loss of people, property and animals is witnessed.

Along with the prayers, Assam needs as much attention and help as possible to recover from the floods it is under.

There’s been considerable loss of life – both man and animal , and I can only sincerely hope that the numbers don’t rise. #AssamFloods — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 17, 2020

The issue of the Assam floods is not being highlighted by the media enough and Sunil Chhetri has been the first from the sports community to raise his concerns. With such a popular sportsperson talking about the issue, it is possible that the calamity is given more attention.

Kaziranga National Park, one of the premier wildlife areas in India has been submerged nearly about 90 per cent.

Floods in Assam are common, especially during the rainy season and it has become practically impossible for the government and people to try keep the damage in control. Many people have lost their friends and families in the past due to the raging waters every year.

