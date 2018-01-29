Asuka continued her flawless undefeated run in the WWE to become the winner of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble battle. Former superstars including the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita and Kelly Kelly returned to the business to take part in the first of its king mega women's event in the history of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Japanese star women wrestler Asuka won the women’s Royal Rumble match which was the main event of the mega-showdown of 2018. The young sensation who has never been pinned or submitted in her WWE career continued her dominance in stupendous style by standing tall among the legends of the ring. The likes of Trish Stratus, Lita and Kelly Kelly returned to the business to take part in the first of its king mega women’s event in the history of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Asuka with the win is the second Japanese of the day to have aced the honour. Earlier in the day, her fellow countryman Shinsuke Nakamura won the men’s Royal Rumble event.

With the stellar victory, Asuka can now challenge a champion of her choice at the Wrestlemania 2018. A total of 30 women participated in an action-packed contest which lasted over an hour and saw the Japanese sensation outclass her opponents. Nikki Bella became Asuka’s last victim inside the ring as she threw her over the top rope to script history. The match was an evenly contested affair between the past and present stars. It squared off with Sasha Banks taking on Becky Lynch. WWE Hall of Famer Lita made a return to the ring after quite a few years as she became the fifth entrant in the rumble. She enthusiastically started off and showcased some of her best moves before being eliminated with Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane.

Among other surprise entrants who lit up the match were Torrie Wilson and Molly Holly along with Michelle McCool. Former Raw General Manager Vickie Guerrero also came running towards the ring and went all out on Money in the Bank holder Carmella before being quickly ousted. McCool highly impressed and eliminated four stars including veteran Molly Holly. Trish Stratus was as expected not on top of her game and couldn’t manage to hold out for long as per her stature. NXT Champion Ember Moon was also aggressive with her moves as she went hard on Nia Jax who threw out Sasha Banks, Ruby Riot and Jax eventually.

Asuka was at some significant advantage as she entered the ring as the 25th entrant and went rampaging on NXT’s Ember Moon and held her ground tight to remain undefeated. She has a long way to go with the remarkable intent that she showcased in the ring. The Bella twins were also the stand out performers in the Rumble match. They got rid of Sasha Banks who had eliminated Trish Stratus. It came down to Nikki Bella and Asuka at the end, and the latter added a feather to her already illustrious WWE career by maintaining her unbeaten streak.

“I could not be more proud of all the women who competed in the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble match and every woman who paved the way. Their sacrifices, their perseverance, and their incredible talent led to this moment. I’m in awe. Congrats ladies, you deserve it! #RumbleForAll,” tweeted WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon showering appreciation for all the 30 wrestlers who tested their strength inside the ring.