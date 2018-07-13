After angry fans mocked Athletics Federations of India for commenting on Hima Das' English skills, the AFI finally issued an apology saying that real purpose was to show that Indian runner is not afraid of any difficulty.

Athletics Federation of India has issued an apology after it came under heavy criticism for posting a video on their Twitter account mocking Hima Das’ English skills. Hima Das won her semi-final in the Women’s 400-metre event at the IAAF World U-20 Championships in Tampere 2 days back, the AFI posted a video with a caption which alluded to Hima’s limited English speaking ability.

“#HimaDas speaking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah, try ur best in final!” the AFI had posted after the semi-final on Wednesday.

After the post, AFI came under heavy criticism with people taking to Twitter to express their anger.

The AFI on Friday issued an apology and clarified that the meaning of Tweet was to show that our runner is not afraid of any challenge and it was taken in the wrong sense.

Forgiveness from all the Indians, you have been hurt by one of our TWEET! The real purpose was to show that our runner is not afraid of any difficulty, inside or out of the ground! Regardless of the small village coming from, the speaker exclaimed abroad! Once again sorry for those who are angry, Jai Hind,” the AFI wrote on Twitter.

However, AFI has refused to take down the video, claiming that they never intended to humiliate the athletic star.

The Video is before final, video is great, so we will not DELETE it! see all! Once again sorry for those who are angry, thank you all for giving good luck to Hima! Jai Hind,” the AFI tweeted.

