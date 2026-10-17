Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Lionel Messi in Action – When, Where to watch MLS Clash Live Streaming in India?

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Atlanta United in a crucial Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday (Oct 17). Inter Miami will look to extend their winning run and strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference, while Atlanta United need points to keep their playoff hopes alive. Here are all the details about the match, including kick-off time, live streaming, team news, predicted lineups and match prediction.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS Match Details

Match: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, Major League Soccer

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami, Major League Soccer Date: Saturday (Oct 17), 2026 (local time)

Saturday (Oct 17), 2026 (local time) Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA Kick-off Time: 5:00 AM IST on Sunday (Oct 18)

5:00 AM IST on Sunday (Oct 18) Local Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday (Oct 17)

Where to Watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can check the Apple TV service for live coverage of the Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS fixture. The match is listed on Apple TV’s Indian football schedule. No separate Indian television channel has been confirmed for this encounter.

How to Watch Atlanta United vs Inter Miami LIVE Streaming in India?

The Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS match can be watched live on Apple TV with a subscription. Viewers in India can access the match through the Apple TV app or the service’s website, subject to regional availability. Fans hoping to watch Lionel Messi in action should check the match listing before kick-off.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Team News

Atlanta United head into the fixture after a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal, with Miguel Almiron, Giuliano Galoppo and Breel Embolo finding the net. However, their position in 14th place in the Eastern Conference leaves them under pressure, with five matches remaining and a six-point gap to the playoff qualification line. Atlanta have also struggled at home, going four matches without a win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, defeated New York City FC 2-0 and will aim to record a third consecutive MLS victory. Lionel Messi remains a key attacking threat and assisted Rodrigo De Paul’s goal in the midweek win, while German Berterame scored the opener. Miami are also targeting another clean sheet as they seek to maintain their second-place position in the Eastern Conference.

For Atlanta, Will Reilly is doubtful because of an ankle injury, while Tomas Jacob is eligible to return from suspension. Inter Miami have concerns over Mateo Silvetti, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, Yannick Bright, who has a sore foot, and Tadeo Allende, who is questionable with a knee problem.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Predicted Playing XIs

Atlanta United Predicted XI: Lucas Hoyos, Edwards, Diaz, Mihaj, Baez, Amaro, Fortune, Muyumba, Miguel Almiron, Fafa Picault, Breel Embolo.

Inter Miami Predicted XI: Dayne St. Clair, Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Fray, Rodrigo De Paul, Segovia, Galarza, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, German Berterame.