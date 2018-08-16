Atletico Madrid lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday defeating city rival Real Madrid by 4-2. Diego Costa was the hero of the match who struck twice in 1st and 79th minute of the game. The match was sealed in the extra time when Saul Niguez (98) and Koke (104) fired into opponents nets.

Atletico Madrid on Wednesday beat arch-rival Real Madrid 4-2 to claim the UEFA Super Cup. Star player Diego Costa gave his side a dream start by scoring in the first minute of the game. The Champions League winners were stunned when Diego knocked down a long pass and fired the ball into nets. The UEFA Super Cup final was the first competitive game since Cristiano Ronaldo has left the side.

The score was levelled by Karm Benzema in the 27th minute when he turned a pass from Gareth Bale into a goal. Sergio Ramos turned a penalty into the second lead in the 68th minute of the title clash.

Real Madrid had thrashed Atletico Madrid in 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals and dumped the city rivals in 2015 and 2017 from the competition.

Turning the table around, Diego Costa struck again in the 79th minute and brought his side back in the game. At the end of 90-minute game scoreboard was levelled by 2-2, but in the extra time Real left stunned as Saul Niguez (98) and Koke (104) added 2 more goals to Atletico scorecard.

Saul Niguez turned Thomas Partey’s cross into the thumping 3rd lead for Atletico, while 6 minutes later Koke finished the game and registered a comfortable victory over city rival Real Madrid.

