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Home > Sports News > Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More

Atletico Madrid will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against newly promoted Malaga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday (Aug 19). Diego Simeone's side finished fourth in La Liga last season and will be looking to make a stronger title challenge, while Malaga return to Spain's top flight for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. Ahead of the contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted Starting XI, team news and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More
Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 23:16 IST

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga LIVE Streaming: Atletico Madrid will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against newly promoted Malaga at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Wednesday (Aug 19). Diego Simeone’s side finished fourth in La Liga last season and will be looking to make a stronger title challenge, while Malaga return to Spain’s top flight for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. Ahead of the contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted Starting XI, team news and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Atletico Madrid vs Malaga, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
  • Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, August 20) / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM BST / 9:00 PM Spain Time

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Atletico Madrid vs Malaga La Liga match in India.

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How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Malaga on FanCode. The match will not be telecast on television in India. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, August 20.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga live on Premier Sports. The match will also be available to stream on Disney+. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, August 19.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Malaga La Liga match live on ESPN. The match will begin at 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT) on Wednesday, August 19.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live in Spain?

Fans in Spain can watch Atletico Madrid vs Malaga live on Movistar+ and DAZN. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Team News

Atletico Madrid finished fourth in La Liga last season, 25 points behind champions Barcelona, and will be hoping for a much-improved campaign under Diego Simeone. The club have strengthened their squad with the arrivals of Alejandro Grimaldo, Lee Kang-in, Morten Hjulmand and Cristian Romero. Atletico played four pre-season matches, beating Getafe and Marseille while suffering defeats against Manchester United and Manchester City.

Malaga secured promotion through the 2025-26 Segunda Division playoffs and are back in La Liga for the first time since 2017-18. Juan Francisco Funes’ side have made three summer signings, bringing in Juan Cruz, Fernando Calero and Jose Salinas, as they prepare for their return to the top flight. 

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Possible Starting Lineups

Atletico Madrid Possible XI: Oblak; Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Grimaldo; Kang-in; Lookman, Ortiz.

Malaga Possible XI: Herrero; Puga, Recio, Galilea, Salinas; Larrubia, Rodriguez, Merino, Lorenzo, Munoz; Chupe.

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Match Prediction

Atletico Madrid will start as clear favourites given their greater experience, squad depth and dominant recent record against Malaga. The hosts have also strengthened significantly during the summer, while Malaga are adjusting to life back in the top flight. Atletico’s home advantage and superior individual quality should make them strong contenders to begin the new La Liga season with a victory.

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Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More
Tags: La Liga

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Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More
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Atletico Madrid vs Malaga Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Match Live on TV, Laptop in Spain, UK, USA, India And More
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