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Home > Sports News > Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Check ATM vs MUN predicted lineups, team news, Champions League 2026-27 match details, kick-off time, live streaming in India, SonyLIV broadcast details, and winner prediction ahead of this crucial European clash at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League 2026/27. Image Credit: X
Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League 2026/27. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 18:19 IST

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase encounter at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Tuesday, October 13. Both teams will be eager to secure valuable points as the European competition resumes.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are in good domestic form, having won their past four games. But they were beaten by Liverpool in their Champions League opener and will be eager to get their campaign back on track in front of their fans. Manchester United claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Sabah in their opening game but have been inconsistent at home.

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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Match Details

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026-27
  • Date: October 13, 2026
  • Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid
  • Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST, October 14
  • Live streaming in India: SonyLIV

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Team News

Atletico Madrid seem to have a relatively fit team to pick from for the match. Attack could come from Julian Alvarez, with Alex Baena and Pablo Barrios offering support from midfield. Jan Oblak should be between the sticks.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has stated that Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo did not travel due to injuries picked up against Tottenham. Matthijs de Ligt is included in the squad, and several other players are managing fitness concerns. Matheus Cunha may have extra motivation facing his former team.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Jan Oblak; Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, David Hancko; Marcos Llorente, Koke, Pablo Barrios, Giuliano Simeone; Kang-in Lee, Alex Baena; Julian Alvarez.

Manchester United predicted XI: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui; Youri Tielemans, Manuel Ugarte; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; Marcus Rashford.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Live Streaming Details

Indian fans can stream the Champions League contest live on SonyLIV, while the TV telecast will be available on the network’s feed. The game is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 14, which will be after midnight in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Prediction

Atleti will hope to take advantage of their home ground and winning momentum against a Man United side still trying to find their feet. The Spaniards will target United’s weak points while the visitors will rely on Bruno Fernandes.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Manchester United

Also Read: Arsenal vs Lille Prediction: Who Will Win in ARS vs LIL? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Tags: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester UnitedUEFA Champions League

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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United Prediction: Who Will Win in ATM vs MUN? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

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