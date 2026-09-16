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Home > Sports News > Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Atletico Madrid will aim to make it back-to-back victories in La Liga when they welcome Osasuna to the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday (Sep 16). Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the table with 10 points, while Osasuna sit 11th with seven points from their opening five matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Will Julian Alvarez Play Today? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Will Julian Alvarez Play Today? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 16:21 IST

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Atletico Madrid will aim to make it back-to-back victories in La Liga when they welcome Osasuna to the Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday (Sep 16). Diego Simeone’s side are fourth in the table with 10 points, while Osasuna sit 11th with seven points from their opening five matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga
  • Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
  • Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid
  • Kick-off Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM BST)

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Live on TV?

The Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. The match will not be broadcast live on television in India.

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How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga match live via the FanCode app.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Team News

Atletico Madrid have won three, drawn one and lost one of their five La Liga matches this season. Simeone’s side suffered consecutive defeats against Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad. Alejandro Grimaldo, Jonathan David and Giuliano Simeone scored in the latter stages of that match.

Julian Alvarez will miss the Osasuna fixture as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury. Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sorlot are also unavailable. Simeone could rotate his side, with Jonathan David and Arnau Ortiz among those who could be handed starts.

Osasuna have collected seven points from five matches and come into the fixture after consecutive defeats. Atletico have won three of their last four meetings with Osasuna, including a 1-0 victory in the corresponding fixture last season. However, Osasuna recorded a 4-1 away victory over Atletico in May 2024.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Predicted Playing XIs

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Oblak, Pubill, Romero, Hancko, Simeone, Llorente, Hjulmand, Grimaldo, Baena, David, Lee.

Osasuna Predicted XI: Herrera, Arguibide, Yeboah, Catena, Bretones, Moncayola, Munoz, Ruben Garcia, Raul Garcia, Barja, Budimir.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Match Prediction

Atletico Madrid will enter the contest with home advantage and momentum from their 3-0 win over Real Sociedad. Osasuna have also shown they can cause problems in this fixture, having previously won 4-1 in Madrid. However, Atletico’s recent record against Osasuna and their stronger position in the La Liga table could see Simeone’s side secure another victory.

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Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Tags: La Liga

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Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

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Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga Match Prediction: Can Los RojiBlancos Register Back-to-Back Wins? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Starting XI, Live Streaming And More

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