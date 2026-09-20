Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Will Kylian Mbappe’s Side Emerge Victorious? When and Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: Atletico Madrid will host city rivals Real Madrid at the Metropolitano on Sunday, September 20, in the first Derbi Madrileno of the La Liga season. Los Blancos have won five of their opening six league matches and sit three points behind Barcelona at the top of the standings, while Atletico Madrid are only two points further back. Here are all the details, including kick-off time and where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on TV, laptop and mobile in the UK and India.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Details

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday, September 20, 2026 Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Kick-off Time: 7:45 PM IST (3:15 PM BST)

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live on TV in UK and India?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Madrid derby live on Premier Sports 1. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not be broadcast on television in India.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming on Laptop and Mobile?

Fans in India can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on the FanCode app. The match can be streamed on compatible mobile devices, while fans watching on a laptop can access the available FanCode streaming service.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Team News

The first Derbi Madrileno of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign sees Atletico Madrid welcome Real Madrid to the Metropolitano. Real Madrid have made a strong start to the season, winning five of their first six league games and remaining three points behind Barcelona. Atletico Madrid are two points further back and will view the derby as an opportunity to strengthen their title challenge.

Atletico Madrid last won the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season and will be looking to make an early statement against their city rivals. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their strong start and keep pressure on Barcelona at the top of the table.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

The Madrid derby is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams separated by only two points in the early La Liga standings. Real Madrid’s impressive start gives Kylian Mbappe’s side confidence heading into the fixture, while Atletico Madrid will have home advantage and a strong incentive to close the gap at the top. The contest could go down to the wire, with both sides possessing enough quality to secure a positive result.