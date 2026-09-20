LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Atletico Madrid will host city rivals Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a high-voltage La Liga clash on Sunday, September 20. Diego Simeone's side will enter the Madrid derby with confidence after recording back-to-back victories, while Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid have responded strongly following their 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Here are all the details, including Julian Alvarez's availability, predicted playing XIs, match prediction and live streaming information.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 15:15 IST

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Atletico Madrid will host city rivals Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a high-voltage La Liga clash on Sunday, September 20. Diego Simeone’s side will enter the Madrid derby with confidence after recording back-to-back victories, while Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid have responded strongly following their 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Here are all the details, including Julian Alvarez’s availability, predicted playing XIs, match prediction and live streaming information.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Match Details

  • Match: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026
  • Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid
  • Kick-off Time: 7:45 PM IST (3:15 PM BST)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Team News

Atletico Madrid have received a major boost ahead of the Madrid derby, with star forward Julian Alvarez included in the squad after recovering from a muscular problem. Alvarez missed Atletico’s previous two matches but has returned to fitness in time for Sunday’s clash. However, his inclusion in the squad does not guarantee a starting spot, with Diego Simeone having several attacking options available.

You Might Be Interested In

Atletico Madrid head into the fixture after consecutive victories in which they scored seven goals without conceding. The hosts will aim to continue their positive momentum against their city rivals.

Real Madrid have also enjoyed a strong run of results after their unexpected 1-0 league defeat to Real Betis on September 4. Jose Mourinho’s team defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League, followed it with a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano and then secured a narrow 3-2 win against Elche.

Real Madrid will be without key players Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy, who are unavailable due to muscle, knee and hip injuries, respectively. Midfielder Jude Bellingham has recovered from his recent injury and is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Will Julian Alvarez Start Against Real Madrid?

Julian Alvarez has returned to Atletico Madrid’s squad after recovering from a muscular problem. Although he is available for selection, he may not necessarily start the Madrid derby. The predicted lineup suggests that Jonathan David and Ademola Lookman could lead the attack, with Alvarez potentially providing an option from the bench.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Playing XIs

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Cristian Romero, Alejandro Grimaldo, Lee Kang-in, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena, Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

The Madrid derby is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams carrying strong momentum into the fixture. Atletico Madrid will look to use their home advantage and defensive organisation, while Real Madrid possess considerable attacking quality through Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. With both sides capable of creating scoring opportunities, the match could produce a competitive contest, with a draw a possible outcome.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live on TV?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match live on Premier Sports 1. The match will not be broadcast live on television in India.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match through the FanCode app, which will provide live streaming coverage of the La Liga fixture.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: La Liga

RELATED News

Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Will Kylian Mbappe’s Side Emerge Victorious? When and Where to Watch La Liga Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Shafali Verma’s Century Powers India to 114-Run Win, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Reaches Asian Games 2026 Final

Napoli vs Fiorentina Prediction: Who Will Win Serie A Clash? Check Where to Watch in India, Likely Lineups, Team News and More

Rashid Khan Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Afghanistan Captaincy Exit: ‘I Came to Know After Announcement’

LATEST NEWS

Why Are Netizens Asking Vicky Kaushal To ‘Learn’ From Salman Khan Amid Katrina Kaif’s Trolling? Here’s What Happened

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

Pragya Nagra MMS Leak: What Happened After The Alleged Private Video Created An Online Storm?

Bigg Boss 20: Why Is Sofia Hayat Calling Salman Khan ‘Hypocritical’? Her Bigg Boss 7 Claim Explained

KBC 18: ‘Kheer Milegi?’ Gaurav Gupta Teases Amitabh Bachchan Over Sooryavansham — Big B’s Reaction Is Unmissable

Son Was In The Room As Father, Mother And 20-Year-Old Sister Consumed Poison; What Happened Next?

Rashid Khan Reveals Shocking Truth Behind Afghanistan Captaincy Exit: ‘I Came to Know After Announcement’

Priti Paswan MMS: 1-Minute 48-Second Viral Video Sparks Buzz — What The Bhojpuri Creator Said About The Clip

Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

QUICK LINKS