Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Will Julian Alvarez Start in High-Voltage La Liga Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Line-Up: Atletico Madrid will host city rivals Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a high-voltage La Liga clash on Sunday, September 20. Diego Simeone’s side will enter the Madrid derby with confidence after recording back-to-back victories, while Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid have responded strongly following their 1-0 defeat to Real Betis. Here are all the details, including Julian Alvarez’s availability, predicted playing XIs, match prediction and live streaming information.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Match Details

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026

Sunday, September 20, 2026 Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid

Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid Kick-off Time: 7:45 PM IST (3:15 PM BST)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Team News

Atletico Madrid have received a major boost ahead of the Madrid derby, with star forward Julian Alvarez included in the squad after recovering from a muscular problem. Alvarez missed Atletico’s previous two matches but has returned to fitness in time for Sunday’s clash. However, his inclusion in the squad does not guarantee a starting spot, with Diego Simeone having several attacking options available.

Atletico Madrid head into the fixture after consecutive victories in which they scored seven goals without conceding. The hosts will aim to continue their positive momentum against their city rivals.

Real Madrid have also enjoyed a strong run of results after their unexpected 1-0 league defeat to Real Betis on September 4. Jose Mourinho’s team defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League, followed it with a 4-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano and then secured a narrow 3-2 win against Elche.

Real Madrid will be without key players Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy, who are unavailable due to muscle, knee and hip injuries, respectively. Midfielder Jude Bellingham has recovered from his recent injury and is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Will Julian Alvarez Start Against Real Madrid?

Julian Alvarez has returned to Atletico Madrid’s squad after recovering from a muscular problem. Although he is available for selection, he may not necessarily start the Madrid derby. The predicted lineup suggests that Jonathan David and Ademola Lookman could lead the attack, with Alvarez potentially providing an option from the bench.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Predicted Playing XIs

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Cristian Romero, Alejandro Grimaldo, Lee Kang-in, Koke, Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena, Jonathan David, Ademola Lookman.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Match Prediction

The Madrid derby is expected to be a closely contested encounter, with both teams carrying strong momentum into the fixture. Atletico Madrid will look to use their home advantage and defensive organisation, while Real Madrid possess considerable attacking quality through Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. With both sides capable of creating scoring opportunities, the match could produce a competitive contest, with a draw a possible outcome.

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live on TV?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga match live on Premier Sports 1. The match will not be broadcast live on television in India.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match through the FanCode app, which will provide live streaming coverage of the La Liga fixture.