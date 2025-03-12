Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Live Tv
  Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Clash Live?

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Clash Live?

With both teams hungry for victory, the Madrid derby promises an intense battle for Champions League glory.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Clash Live?


Madrid is set to witness a thrilling encounter as Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on Thursday, March 13 (IST). With a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, Real Madrid will look to secure their place in the quarter-finals, while Atletico will aim to overturn the deficit in front of their home crowd at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz was the hero in the first leg, scoring the winning goal to give his side a crucial lead. However, all eyes will now be on French superstar Kylian Mbappe, who missed a training session due to discomfort. Spanish media reports suggest that he is expected to be fit for this decisive match.

Match Details: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League

  • Date: Thursday, March 13 (IST)
  • Time: 1:30 AM IST
  • Venue: Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Where To Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming And Telecast

Fans in India can catch the much-anticipated Madrid derby live on television and online platforms.

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

With both teams hungry for victory, the Madrid derby promises an intense battle for Champions League glory. Will Atletico Madrid mount a comeback, or will Real Madrid march ahead to the next round?

