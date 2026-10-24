ATM vs DEP, La Liga: Check Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

ATM vs DEP, La Liga: Atletico Madrid will welcome Deportivo de A Coruna to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for their La Liga encounter on Saturday (Oct 24). Diego Simeone’s side will aim to extend their winning streak in the Spanish top flight to six matches after collecting maximum points from their last five league fixtures. Here is everything you need to know about the Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna match, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live streaming details in India.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna La Liga Match Details

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna, La Liga

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna, La Liga Date: Saturday (Oct 24), 2026

Saturday (Oct 24), 2026 Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Sunday, Oct 25)

Where to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna Live on TV in India?

The Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna La Liga fixture will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna match through the FanCode app and website.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna Team News

Atletico Madrid arrive at this fixture after drawing 1-1 against Stuttgart in the Champions League, leaving them with four points from their first three matches in the competition. Their domestic campaign has been considerably stronger, with 22 points from nine La Liga games placing them second in the standings. Atletico have won their last five league matches against Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Real Madrid, Alaves and Espanyol after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao earlier in September. Simeone’s team will now look to continue their impressive run at home.

Deportivo de A Coruna, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Levante in their previous league outing, extending their winless run in the competition to five matches. They currently occupy ninth place with 11 points after nine fixtures, having recorded two wins, five draws and two defeats. Antonio Hidalgo’s side have made a respectable start following their second-place finish in the Segunda Division last season, but injuries in attacking areas have affected their recent performances. Deportivo will also have to overcome a difficult historical record, having last won an away league match against Atletico in November 1999.

Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo de A Coruna Probable Playing XIs

Atletico Madrid Probable XI: Oblak, Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo, Cardoso, Barrios, Simeone, Kang-in, Baena, Alvarez.

Deportivo de A Coruna Probable XI: Roman, Navarro, Gimenez, Noubi, Quagliata, Amatucci, Villares, Cruz, Soriano, Hernandez, Nsongo.