Auqib Nabi is Set to Play For Surrey in County Championship as Team India Prepares For New Zealand Test Series — Report

India’s bid to make it to the World Test Championship Final could be decided by the result of the two-match series in New Zealand. Even before they host Australia for a marquee five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Shubman Gill-led side will face a tough tour to New Zealand. In their preparation for seam and swing-friendly tracks in New Zealand, they have identified Jammu and Kashmir star pacer Auqib Nabi as a potential addition. Reportedly, the right-arm pacer could be sent for a couple of County Championship games in England.

Jammu and Kashmir Pacer Auqib Nabi to Play County Championship

Jammu and Kashmir star pacer Auqib Nabi reportedly will briefly play in the County Championship. The Board of Control for Cricket wants him to grow by earning playing time in similar conditions before the series against New Zealand, as per PTI’s report.

Nabi, who bagged the maximum number of 60 wickets in the previous Ranji Trophy season, had been left out of the playing XI for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka along with Gurnoor Brar.

Gurnoor Brar to Join North Zone for Duleep Trophy 2026 Semi-Final

As Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are taking a much-needed break from workload, Brar will be representing North Zone against South Zone in the semi-final, commencing on Sunday, August 30, at the Centre of Excellence.

The report from PTI quotes a BCCI source saying, “It was a decision taken by the Indian team think-tank (team management and selection committee) that Gurnoor will be playing the Duleep Trophy. Already Arshdeep (Singh) and Anshul (Kamboj) are in the playing eleven and Gurnoor will replace Sunil Kumar.”

Auqib Nabi to Join Surrey in County Championship

The source in PTI’s report added, “So, BCCI is looking for at least two to three red-ball games for Auqib in England, which will be handy.” According to the report, Nabi could join Surrey in the ongoing season of the County Championship. The London-based club are in search of a swing bowler and their needs could be met by the uncapped Indian pacer.

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