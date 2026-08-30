Auqib Nabi to Represent Surrey in County Championship, Eyes India Spot for New Zealand Series

Jammu and Kashmir star pacer Auqib Nabi is set to join Surrey in the ongoing County Championship. Nabi, who earned his maiden call-up to the national side for the India vs Sri Lanka is being looked at as a possible addition to the lineup for the New Zealand tour later this year. In conditions which favour swing and seam bowling, Nabi’s bowling could assist the visitors in recording their first win in the country in over a decade.

Auqib Nabi to Represent Surrey in County Championship

Jammu and Kashmir star fast bowler Auqib Nabi is reported to join the English domestic side Surrey for the County Championship, but it’s said India’s forthcoming multi-format tour of New Zealand is probably the reason behind it. The pacer, Nabi, will also aim for success in the foreign cricket circuit, as one of his top performances in the Ranji Trophy was.

One highlight was Auqib Nabi’s wicket-taking feat, the best in Ranji Trophy history, where he picked up 60 wickets and was instrumental in J&K winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy.

Beyond that, the County Championship match between Surrey and Yorkshire was the first one at which he was expected to play, with the game to begin on September 2 at the Oval. To add to it, he will also be expected to play in the games against Sussex and Glamorgan.

Auqib Nabi Eyes Spot For New Zealand Tour With County Championship Stint

According to a BCCI source in a PTI report, the conditions in England can be similar to the ones in New Zealand. The source was quoted as saying, “It was a decision taken by the Indian team think tank (team management and selection committee) that Gurnoor will be playing the Duleep Trophy. Already Arshdeep (Singh) and Anshul (Kamboj) are in the playing eleven, and Gurnoor will replace Sunil Kumar. So, BCCI is looking for at least two to three red-ball games for Auqib in England, which will be handy.”

“While conditions are slightly different in New Zealand, Auqib certainly will be in the scheme of things. So, a couple of games won’t be bad for him while Gurnoor plays the Duleep Trophy. The BCCI is trying to get his UK visa, and upon arrival, he might leave for the UK,” the source added.

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