After Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best figures of 6/33 powered India to bundle out Australia for 151, Aussies quick Pat Cummins scalped 4 Indian batters in 8 balls to reduce India to 54/5 at stumps on Day 3 with debutant Agarwal and Pant on the crease at Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. Both played crucial knock to add 75 runs on board as India declared their 2nd innings at 106/8, with a mammoth lead of 398 runs early on Day 4.
The Day 3 belonged to the pacers from both the sides, Bumrah and Cummins, who left batters looking out of sorts at an uncertain Melbourne track.
India’s 2nd innings was again dominated by Mayank Agarwal as the opener scored a decent 42 to follow up his 76 in the first dig. And from the Australian side, it was Cummins who hogged the limelight breathing fire, picking 6 crucial wickets including the two best Indian batsmen who went out for ducks. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rohit Sharma for five, as Australia restricted India to 54/5 at stumps.
Lunch Break
Aus 44/2 after 14 overs, Shaun Marsh 2, Usman Khawaja 26, need 355 more runs to win.
That's lunch at the 'G with the Aussies two wickets down and 355 more runs to get.
Khawaja 26* and SMarsh 2*: https://t.co/0glOblMnaq #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QS2EcmHM7f
Jadeja gets, Harris, Bumrah scalps Finch
Both the openers are off to the hut, the Aussies are in for an uphill task with the required runs reading 355 with 8 wickets in hand. Finch gave away his wicket to Bumrah, he guided the ball towards the 2nd slip himself and Kohli accepted the catch with a smile, while Jadeja fired rough towards Harris who edged it towards Mayank and he took a sharp one at short leg. Impressive from the debutant.
All set for the chase
Australia need 399, India need 10 wickets, as India declared their 2nd innings at 106/8, with a mammoth lead of 398 runs early on Day 4. But it was an innings that's set to be remembered for what Cummins did, with six wickets and many more fiery deliveries.