India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE updates: Australian pacer Pat Cummins blitzed through the Indian side scalping 6 batters to restrict India to 106/8 (declared) on the 4th day of the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne. Earlier on Friday, India were reduced to 54/5 at stumps on Day 3 with debutant Agarwal and Pant on the crease, both played crucial knock to add 75 runs on board to power India to a mammoth lead of 398 runs early on Day 4.

The Day 3 belonged to the pacers from both the sides, Bumrah and Cummins, who left batters looking out of sorts at an uncertain Melbourne track.

India’s 2nd innings was again dominated by Mayank Agarwal as the opener scored a decent 42 to follow up his 76 in the first dig. And from the Australian side, it was Cummins who hogged the limelight breathing fire, picking 6 crucial wickets including the two best Indian batsmen who went out for ducks. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rohit Sharma for five, as Australia restricted India to 54/5 at stumps.

