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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know

With Australia set to commence a long stretch of 20 or 21 Tests that will extend to the 2027 Ashes series, their first stop is Bangladesh, who have visited Down Under to play red-ball cricket after 23 years.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: X)
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 18:36 IST

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: With Australia set to commence a long stretch of 20 or 21 Tests that will extend to the 2027 Ashes series, their first stop is Bangladesh, who have visited Down Under to play red-ball cricket after 23 years. It will indeed be a big occasion for Bangladesh, given most of the squad members have not played a Test against Australia, home or away. Despite the gulf in experience and class between the two sides, the tourists will relish the occasion and will give their everything as they have nothing to lose.

Australia have already named a full-strength playing XI, reuniting the Big 3 pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins as the trio will play together for the first time since the tour of the West Indies last year. Nathan Lyon has also returned after undergoing a successful surgery on his knee after the injury suffered in Adelaide. With Australia set to face tougher oppositions like South Africa, New Zealand and India in the next few months, they will want to start being ruthless against Bangladesh itself.

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Meanwhile, Bangladesh had already been pegged back by the injury to Nahid Rana as the star speedster was forced out of the historic tour. However, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are fit, as is Litton Das to take on the gloves. The tourists’ batting will hugely depend on their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim against what is bound to be a relentless bowling unit.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Squads of Australia and Bangladesh

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das.

AUS vs BAN: Which venue will host Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

The Marrara Stadium in Darwin will host the clash. The venue hasn’t staged a Test since 2004.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: When and Where to watch the series-opener between Australia and Bangladesh in India?

The series-opener begins at 6:00 AM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on TV on Star Sports, while the live streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.

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AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know

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