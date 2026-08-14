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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead

Australia made more inroads than they did on Day 2 than on the previous one but couldn't prevent Bangladesh from getting a strong grip on the first Test at the Marrara Oval in Darwin.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead. (Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket X)
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead. (Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 14:20 IST

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2: Australia made more inroads than they did on Day 2 than on the previous one but couldn’t prevent Bangladesh from getting a strong grip on the first Test at the Marrara Oval in Darwin. Led by a historic ton from Tanzid Tamim Hasan, the tourists won another day with a good combination of ruthlessness and precision. With a strong lead of 153 heading into Day 3, the Bangla Tigers have got themselves in a strong position and still have six wickets in hand.

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2: Australia go wicketless in the first hour

Having folded for 198 in the first innings and allowing Bangladesh to go 96/1 at the end of Day 1, Australia would have hoped to come back strongly in the first hour itself. However, Hasan and Mominul Haque hardly gave any sniff to the home side. Josh Hazlewood was the one that produced the first breakthrough for the hosts, getting Haque to nick it to Alex Carey for 49, potentially opening the door for a collapse. However, visiting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was proactive from the word go, denying the Aussies any chance at back-to-back wickets.

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Hasan, who became the first Bangladesh batter to score a century got there off 188 deliveries but holed out to Mitchell Starc at long-off for 101 as Australia got a much-needed respite. It was the second new ball that breathed life into Cummins and co. as Shanto (84), Mushfiqur Rahim (36) and Litton Das (0) perished, with Steve Smith creating his own piece of history by matching Joe Root’s record of most catches in Test cricket. At that stage, a 200-run lead, which seemed to be Bangladesh’s target grew a long way off. 

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2: Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud grind Australia to get through to Stumps

With the home side eyeing a collapse, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who remained the last recognized batter, started nervously, alongside Hasan Mahmud. However, both did more than enough to frustrate the Australians as they remained wicketless through to stumps.

Miraz had notably offered a chance to Cameron Green in the final ball of the innings but the all-rounder missed the catching opportunity, summing up another disastrous day for the home side as they head towards a massive defeat. While they had overturned a 150-run deficit in Fatullah in 2006 to beat the same opposition, it looks a far away off on this occasion.

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AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead
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AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s Historic Century Gives Bangladesh 153-Run Lead
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