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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin

After an insipid batting performance in the first innings, Australia have showcased resilience in their second despite facing a mammoth 228-run deficit in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Marrara Oval in Darwin.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin. (Image Credits: X)
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 14:34 IST

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3: After an insipid batting performance in the first innings, Australia have showcased resilience in their second despite facing a mammoth 228-run deficit in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Marrara Oval in Darwin. Although the hosts have dug deep to reduce the deficit to 67 heading to Day 4, they have lost four wickets, including that of the batting stalwart Steve Smith. With Cameron Green nearing fifty, the all-rounder must play the innings of his life to give their side a chance of coming back into the match.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3: Josh Hazlewood takes six wickets but Bangladesh’s lead go past 200

Coming into Day 3, the visitors held a strong lead of 153, with four wickets still in hand, headlined by a proper batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz still at the crease. Hazlewood dismissed Hasan Mahmud (14) and Taijul Islam (17) early in the innings but the Bangla Tigers continued to frustrate the Australians, who at one stage also dropped two catches in the same over. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s vigil of 154 deliveries for 65 runs came to an end in the 134th over of the innings, making him Hazlewood’s 300th Test victim.

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In the process, the New South Welshman became the ninth Australian to get to 300 Test wickets, joining elites like Shane Warne, Nathan Lyon, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee. The final batter to fall was Ebadot Hossain, making it figures of 28-3-89-6 but Bangladesh’s score had surged to 426 as they kept the home side on the field for 138 overs.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3: Hasan Mahmud comes to the party as Australia openers fail to get going

Hasan Mahmud grabbed his eighth wicket of the match when he dismissed Travis Head for 17, preceded by Jake Weatherald, who perished without troubling the scores. Weatherald could well be dumped by the selectors ahead of the big-ticket tour of South Africa if he fails in the second Test against Bangladesh too. Both Aussie openers’ dismissals were similar too as they played cut shot against a ball that wasn’t there to be and chopped it onto the stumps.

Marnus Labuschagne looked outstanding for his 31 only to be yorked by Taijul Islam by a near harmless delivery to end a very promising stand with Steve Smith. Smith was undone for 44 by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took a diving return catch to land a decisive blow on Australia. However, Green and Alex Carey prevented any more collapse, taking their side to stumps at 161/4 as Australia live to fight another day.

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AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin
Tags: AUS vs BANAustralia national cricket teamBangladesh National Cricket Teamjosh hazlewood

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AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Australia Dig Deep To Bring Deficit Down After Josh Hazlewood’s Six-For But Bangladesh On Top In Darwin

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