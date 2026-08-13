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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command

AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command

AUS vs BAN Highlights: Bangladesh dominated Day 1 of the AUS vs BAN 1st Test in Darwin as Hasan Mahmud claimed a sensational 6/55 to bowl Australia out for 198. Mominul Haque and Tanzid Hasan then guided Bangladesh to 96/1 at stumps, leaving the visitors just 102 runs behind after a dominant opening day.

Moninul Haque, Tanzid Hasan Sakib and Hasan Mahmud in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Moninul Haque, Tanzid Hasan Sakib and Hasan Mahmud in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-13 14:27 IST

AUS vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bangladesh have ended the first day by being certainly on top of the proceedings against Australia in Darwin. The Asian nation bowled out Australia for only 198 runs after being put to bowl first by the hosts. Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets thanks to a controlled bowling effort. Having to bat for close to 25 overs, the batters did their job well to put 96 runs on the board for the loss of only one wicket. They have brought Australia’s lead down to only 102 runs and will fancy their chances of going past the score in the first session tomorrow. 

AUS vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Hasan Mahmud Stars With Ball in Hand



Hasan Mahmud rocked the Australian batters with his controlled spell of fast bowling on the opening day of the first Test at Darwin. The visitors, after losing the toss, were asked to bowl first, a decision that Australia might have regretted later in the day. Mahmud, along with other Bangladesh pacers, produced a magnificent outing in Darwin to bowl the hosts out for a score of 198 runs. However, it was the 26-year-old Mahmud who stole the limelight with his six-wicket haul. As he claimed his third five-wicket haul in Tests, Mahmud recorded his best bowling figures in first-class with 6/55.

AUS vs BAN 1st Test, Day 1: Bangladesh Drives Home Advantage



Given how the pitch had behaved in the first innings, it was expected that the experienced pace attack of Australia would make early inroads. However, the visitors showed extreme discipline and feasted on any poor ball they received from Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, and Nathan Lyon. 

Shadman Islam fell to Starc in the ninth over, but Mominul Haque and Tanzid Hasan Sakib made sure there were no other wickets that fell on the opening day. Haque, with 35 runs from 49 balls, remained the aggressor of the two as they are in the middle of an unbeaten 60-run stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Tanzid Sakib has scored 32 runs from 67 balls. 

AUS vs BAN 1st Test: What Lies Ahead on Day 2?

Bangladesh will feel they have a great chance to possibly put this game to bed as early as the second day of the match. However, the Bangla Tigers would have to be wary of the fact that the second day would be a fresh start and the overnight batters would have to put in all the hard work once again.

Meanwhile, for Australia, they still have a lead of 102 runs, and a couple of early wickets in the first hour of the morning session could bring them back in this game. 

Also Read: AUS vs BAN: Who is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh Pacer Takes Career-Best Six Wickets to Bowl Australia Out For 198 in 1st Test | WATCH VIDEO

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AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command
Tags: Australia vs BangladeshHasan MahmudMominul HaqueTanzid Hasan Sakib

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AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command

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AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command
AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command
AUS vs BAN 1st Test Highlights: Hasan Mahmud’s 6/55 Helps Bangladesh Dominate Australia on Day 1, Mominul-Tanzid Put Visitors in Command
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