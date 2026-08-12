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Home > Sports News > AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh

With Australia embarking on a tough and defining period of Test cricket, beginning with the opening game of the series against Bangladesh in Darwin, they have locked in their playing XI.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh. (Image Credits: X)
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 10:28 IST

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: With Australia embarking on a tough and defining period of Test cricket, beginning with the opening game of the series against Bangladesh in Darwin, they have locked in their playing XI. The big three pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will reunite for the first time since the tour of the West Indies last year, while Beau Webster and Cameron Green both found a spot in the XI.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Why was Scott Boland overlooked for Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI? Pat Cummins answers

With Scott Boland making a compelling case to be included in the playing XI with his performances against India and the subsequent tour of the West Indies and the home Ashes series, the Victorian has missed out. While Hazlewood boasts of a strong record, the right-arm seamer has been hugely injury prone in the last one year or so but slotted straight away into the XI. Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitted that it was a tight call but backs Boland to play at some point in the next few months, given the number of matches they have. The New South Welshman said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

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They’re both pretty class, aren’t they? We were pretty certain we wanted ‘Lyono’ in the side, so (it came down to) working out what the make-up of the quicks were. It’s always a pretty tight call. It’s one of those ones where there’s not much you can say to Scotty other than obviously there’s a lot of cricket coming up. But he knows his worth and how good he is. I’m sure he’ll be out there at some point pretty soon.”

Australia XI: ake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: When did Australia and Bangladesh last play a Test?

The two sides last locked horns in red-ball cricket in 2017 when Australia toured Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers had stunned the Aussies by beating them in the opening Test but the tourists came back strongly to register a win, thereby drawing the series 1-1. It remains Bangladesh’s only Test win over Australia to date.

But Bangladesh haven’t played a Test Down Under since 2003; hence, it will be a historic moment for all the current squad members.

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AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh
Tags: AUS vs BANAustralia national cricket teamBangladesh National Cricket Teamjosh hazlewoodScott Boland

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AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh
AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Josh Hazlewood Or Scott Boland? Australia Make Big Call In Playing XI Against Bangladesh
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